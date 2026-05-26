Layla Kolbe shared heartbreaking scenes of Cheslin Kolbe saying goodbye to his children at Tokyo airport

Fans across South Africa and Japan became emotional as the Springbok family prepared for a major life change

Stormers coach John Dobson later revealed Kolbe made major sacrifices to secure his Cape Town return

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Layla Kolbe has shared emotional footage of husband Cheslin Kolbe saying goodbye to their children at Tokyo airport. Image: layla_kolbe

Source: Instagram

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has left rugby fans emotional after his wife, Layla Kolbe, shared heartbreaking videos of the winger saying goodbye to their children in Japan before the family’s move back to South Africa.

The emotional Instagram post was shared on May 25, shortly after the DHL Stormers confirmed Kolbe’s return to Cape Town ahead of the 2026/27 season following his successful spell with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

In the emotional message, Layla described the airport goodbye as one of the family’s toughest moments.

“Some goodbyes never get easier,” she wrote.

“Watching our kids say goodbye to their dad at Tokyo airport broke us all over again.”

Layla also reflected on the years the family spent living in Japan.

“Japan gave our family some of the happiest, most beautiful memories we could have asked for.”

“I’ve never felt so free anywhere in the world before and seeing our children live so freely and happily here is something we will treasure forever.”

Layla Kolbe reflects on heartbreaking goodbye in Japan

Layla said the family’s decision to leave Japan was ultimately about spending more time together during their children’s younger years.

“But in the end, time together matters more than anything,” she explained.

“The everyday moments. School pickups, birthday parties, bedtime cuddles, milestones, the little things that become the big things. These are the years you never get back.”

She added that the move home was deeply personal and rooted in faith.

“So while leaving Japan is incredibly emotional for us, we know this decision was made from love and truly being obedient to God’s calling.”

“Choosing family, choosing presence, choosing to be together for these precious years of our children’s lives.”

Fans react to emotional Cheslin Kolbe family video

The touching clips quickly spread online, with supporters from South Africa and Japan flooding the comments section with emotional reactions.

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini was among those who reacted emotionally to the video, commenting:

“The most beautiful family inside out.”

Instagram user @nicol_robyn wrote:

“As a huge Springbok fan we often forget the sacrifices our boys and their families make for us.”

Another supporter, @motherhoodtalk_with_melb, added:

“Not me getting emotional to see your babies cry.”

Japanese fans also thanked Kolbe for his impact on rugby in the country.

One supporter, @pomepiyoeiko, wrote:

“Japanese fans love you and your family! Your family gives him strength.”

Another fan, @kayocing.japan, added:

“Thank you for coming to Japan. We hope you and your family will come back someday.”

Cheslin Kolbe goodbye to kids reveals family sacrifice behind Stormers return. Image: CheslinKolbe

Source: Twitter

John Dobson reveals Cheslin Kolbe’s sacrifice

The emotional farewell came shortly after Stormers director of rugby John Dobson revealed that Kolbe made significant financial sacrifices to secure his return to Cape Town.

Speaking to Planet Rugby, Dobson said Kolbe could have earned far more money overseas.

“He’s desperate to come back,” Dobson said.

“He’s made a commercial sacrifice around that, which is highly appreciated by the team and shows his commitment.”

Dobson also dismissed suggestions that the move was a retirement decision.

“This is not a retirement move. He wants to win trophies,” he explained.

The touching airport scenes resonated with many rugby fans online, especially parents who related to the difficulties of family separation. Cheslin Kolbe is set to begin the next chapter of his career in Cape Town after the Stormers confirmed his return ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Source: Briefly News