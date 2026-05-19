A controversial Cape Town pastor sparked outrage after sharing unverified claims involving a popular Springboks player on social media

Rugby fans and online users quickly challenged the post, accusing the preacher of spreading misinformation without fact-checking

The incident has reignited debate around social media accountability, public figures, and the dangers of fake news in South African sport

Rugby fans have criticised a Cape Town pastor after sharing what social media users described as “fake news” about Damian Willemse in a Facebook post.

Oscar Bougardt, a Cape Town pastor, has been slammed for spreading fake news on Damian Willemse. Image:oscarbougardt

Source: Facebook

Preacher Oscar Bougardt, who previously courted controversy over remarks about comedian Marc Lottering, shared a post relating to the DHL Stormers and Springboks star on Monday, 18 May 2026.

Cape Town preacher posts on Damian Willemse

In the post, Bougardt praised Willemse for allegedly refusing to support LGBTQI+ symbolism. However, social media users quickly pointed out that the claim appeared to originate from a fake news account and was not supported by any verified reports.

Bougardt wrote:

“I commend Damian Willemse for standing firm in his convictions regarding LGBTQI+ ideologies and the dispute over wearing armbands in LGBTQI+ colours. The notion that one must stand firm in one's beliefs is well-founded. Although many may label him as intolerant, homophobic and a hater, he should remain resolute. Disagreement does not equate to hatred, and differing opinions should be respected.”

As seen in the Facebook post below:

Several users criticised the pastor for failing to verify the information before sharing it online.

One user, @JB Olifhant, commented:

“It's fake news.”

Another user, @Gabe Dos Santos, wrote:

“A simple Google search would have helped. Damian Willemse has never refused to wear an LGBTQI+ armband. This claim originated as a viral social media rumour or a confused internet report.”

Fans clarify false claims about Damian Willemse

Other social media users also explained that rugby captains do not typically wear armbands, adding further doubt to the claims circulating online.

@Shafik Marnewick commented:

“Since when do captains in rugby wear armbands? It’s only in football that I know of.”

Another user, @John Pascoe, attempted to clarify the confusion, stating there was no official record or verified statement from Willemse, the Stormers, or any rugby authority supporting the allegations.

The comments about Willemse’s sexuality made by some social media users have not been verified, and the Springboks star has not publicly addressed the rumours.

Bougardt has previously faced legal scrutiny over comments deemed homophobic. In his defence at the time, he argued that his remarks did not advocate harm or violence and were expressions of religious belief and church doctrine.

Damian Willemse scores a try that was later disallowed during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Willemse remains part of the Springboks squad selected by Rassie Erasmus for the second alignment camp in Cape Town as South Africa continues preparations for the Nations Championship, which begins in July.

England call up SA-born ex-junior Bok

Briefly News previously reported that a former Junior Springbok who is now eligible to represent the England rugby union national team could make his international debut against Fiji.

The 29-year-old qualifies for England through residency after spending five years in the country following his move to London Irish.

Source: Briefly News