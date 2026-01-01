The Springboks kick off a blockbuster 2026 season with key Nations Championship clashes against England, Scotland, and Wales

A four-match series against the All Blacks promises intense rivalry and high-stakes action in August and September

The year closes with European tours featuring Italy, France, and Ireland, as South Africa looks to continue its winning streak

South African rugby fans have plenty to look forward to in 2026 as the Springboks gear up for a full calendar of high-stakes international clashes. Ten fixtures have been confirmed, featuring some of the biggest names in world rugby.

Damian Willemse of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy following the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The new Nations Championship will bring together the SANZAAR sides, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams for a global competition held in July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with an unprecedented Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November.

The Springboks will open their campaign in the Nations Championship with a July blockbuster against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July. The sides last met in 2024, with South Africa emerging victorious 29-20.

A week later, the Springboks face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on 11 July, aiming to build on their 32-15 win over the Scots in 2024. The final July clash of the Nations Championship sees South Africa take on Wales at Kings Park, Durban, on 18 July. Memories of the previous year’s emphatic 73-0 victory over the Welsh will give the home side confidence heading into the match.

The All Blacks challenge

August brings one of rugby’s greatest rivalries as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series. The first encounter takes place at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on 22 August, followed by fixtures in Cape Town on 29 August, Johannesburg again on 5 September, and a fourth date yet to be confirmed on 12 September. South Africa will be keen to replicate last year’s dominant 43-10 win over the New Zealand giants.

Closing the year with European tours

The latter part of 2026 will see the Springboks on tour in Europe. Matches against Italy, France, and Ireland are scheduled between November 6 and November 21, with venues still to be confirmed. South Africa will be looking to continue their winning streak, having defeated Italy 32-14, France 32-17, and Ireland 24-13 in 2025.

The Springboks completed one of their finest seasons after retaining the Rugby Championship in September 2025. They wrapped up the Autumn Nations Series with an excellent record, lifting their winning rate to 86% their second-best return after the historic 1998 season.

Siya Kolisi, the South Africa Springboks captain, raises the match trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their victory in the Rugby Championship match between South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

