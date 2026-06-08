MPUMALANGA— DNA forensic evidence proved definitive in dismantling the changing legal defences of 22-year-old Simphiwe Xolani Mkhwanazi. The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, sitting in Breyten, handed down a sentence of two life terms and 105 additional years of imprisonment. This ruling concluded a tracking process that turned scientific data into the cornerstone of the prosecution's successful multi-charge conviction.

Simphiwe Mkhwanazi will be spending the rest of his life in prison. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and SimpleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Initially, the accused entered a guilty plea, asserting that the sexual encounters involved consent and claiming prior romantic relationships with the victims. After he altered his plea to not guilty, Senior State Advocate Themba Lusenga introduced overwhelming proof to the courtroom. Police investigators had discovered the attacker asleep alongside blood-stained clothing. Subsequent laboratory testing matched that blood directly to a deceased woman, Ellen Dlamini, while buccal samples definitively connected the suspect to various unsolved crime scenes.

The criminal acts took place from July 2021 through August 2023 within the Amersfoort and Daggakraal regions. Operating late at night, the perpetrator utilised a knife to ambush vulnerable women, forcing them into isolated areas to commit sexual assaults and thefts. The final convictions covered ten separate counts: two for kidnapping, four for rape, one for murder, two for aggravated robbery, and one for defeating the administration of justice.

The judicial sentences specified life imprisonment for the murder and one count of rape, alongside fixed consecutive terms for the remaining kidnappings, robberies, and assaults. The court ordered his name entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him permanently unfit to own firearms.

Teenager convicted of rape

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a 17-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and killing a farm owner. The incident left a community shattered.

Source: Briefly News