WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape Division of the High Court highlighted the extreme vulnerability of elderly rural residents when it handed down an effective 25-year direct prison sentence to a 17-year-old boy for rape and murder. The teenager deliberately chose 79-year-old Little Karoo farm owner Valerie Enziar as his victim because he was aware that she resided by herself at Doring Kloof Farm.

A teenager will spend a quarter of a century behind bars for rape and murder. Image: SeventyFour

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According to Inside Politics, the minor finalised a plea and sentencing agreement regarding the fatal assault that occurred on 14 July 2025. The presiding judge ordered terms of 20 years for rape, 25 years for murder, and 15 years for aggravated robbery. These penalties are structured to run concurrently with the primary murder conviction. The youth, protected from public identification due to his age, also lost his legal right to own firearms.

Teenager targeted vulnerable farm owner

In his formal admissions, the perpetrator explained how he breached the premises, assaulted Enziar, committed the rape, and utilised a metal chain to end her life. He subsequently plundered the residence for a computer, phone, and bags, using her financial card and scattering the stolen goods. Advocate Uys focused heavily on the defenceless nature of the deceased in her isolated environment, pointing out the calculated motives involved. Judicial review of his background exposed past involvements with theft, animal abuse, and community intimidation. The court maintained that the sheer cruelty overrode his youth, earning praise from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Adrian Mopp for protecting women through strict accountability.

Source: Briefly News