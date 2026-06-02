SOUTH AFRICA— Former Member of Parliament Liam Jacobs has returned to the Democratic Alliance (DA) as an activist and has opened up about why he left the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Jacobs had previously left the DA in June 2025 to join the PA.

Liam Jacobs apologised to the DA for leaving. Image: Liam Jacobs

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from the Democratic Alliance on his behalf on 2 June 2026, Jacobs publicly apologised to DA voters, leadership, and staff for the manner of his departure and subsequent social media statements. After refusing an offer from PA president Gayton McKenzie to return to Parliament as a PA MP, Jacobs chose to return to the DA to help build the organisation.

According to Jacobs, the decision followed observations regarding the internal operations of the PA. He stated that the PA functions without democratic governance structures, centralises decision-making under one individual, and lacks accountability mechanisms. Furthermore, Jacobs alleged that the PA acts as an uncritical supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and fails to hold it accountable.

Liam Jacobs questions PA decisions

Additional concerns were raised regarding specific directives within the PA, including instructions to defend Fadiel Adams based on racial identity, and the use of xenophobic rhetoric that could incite violence. Jacobs also noted a trend of political appointments within the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, comparing the practice to cadre deployment.

In contrast, Jacobs praised the DA for its adherence to non-racialism, regular internal elections, rejection of cadre deployment, and track record of governance. The returning activist committed to working daily to support the DA's growth.

Gayton McKenzie criticises Jacobs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie was not happy with Jacobs' criticism of the PA. In a fiey video, he expressed his disappointment and issued Jacobs a warning.

Source: Briefly News