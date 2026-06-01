Social media star Zama Duma showed off the amount of money she received from her husband

Zama Duma is the wife of businessman and The Gumbis reality TV star, Somkhanda Gumbi, and she is 23

Netizens poked fun at Zama Duma and took several swipes at her husband, Somkhanda Gumbi

‘The Gumbis’ reality TV star's wife, Zama Duma, showed a screenshot of a bank notification from her husband. Image: ladylondie, zamaduma

Source: Instagram

Lifestyle content creator Zama Duma recently took to Instagram to show off the wife allowance she received from her husband, reality TV star Somkhanda Gumbi.

Duma shared a WhatsApp conversation between her and her husband, joking about how mean he gets after sending her money. "Why do men get so mean after sending you money?" she asked.

In the screenshot, Duma shared that she was gifted R120 000 between 22 and 29 May.

X user @sanelenkosiii posted the picture:

"23-year-old third wife of businessman Lucky Somkanda Gumbi, Zama Duma, letting y’all know she gets over R100K monthly allowance."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Zama's allowance

Some people find it hard to believe that Zama gets this much monthly. She previously trended for her wedding dress.

Zama Duma received R100K wife allowance. Image: zamaduma

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the salty reactions:

@Precious_got said:

"Nope, it’s not monthly lmao because she’s only posting this now. It was money nje for her to go get appliances for her house."

@ilovezizo_ shared:

"R120K pm is fair for being with this man."

@TboozeSA replied:

"You know those gents who date people they don't really love like that? They always feel compelled to lead with what that lady does. Whether it’s her career or her wealthy family. They constantly explain why they are with them in random order. I believe. Never mind."

@starr_M_junior asked:

"And Samke Khwela gets R100. Three zeros short. Let me tool because I don’t even get a cent."

@KayMaxed exclaimed:

"She deserves a million!"

okulun66188298 questioned:

"I doubt it's monthly. Why is she this excited if it's a regular thing? Who did he rob?"

@KatapillarK shared:

"I get that she comes from a wealthy family, but I still think she is very brave to be married to such a man."

@__T_touch remarked:

"So she only got married to him because she wanted a soft life. She is so young."

@Midas_316 stated:

"Women have it easy in life. There are people out there getting chowed by courses, and after completing, they don't even earn above 50K."

Boity's R450K girlfriend allowance comes back to haunt her

In a previous report from Briefly News, in May 2026, Boity Thulo trended after reports claimed she could lose her luxury home in Centurion over an alleged unpaid balance of nearly R500,000.

A resurfaced old clip of Boity discussing the kind of “girlfriend allowance” she would expect from a partner. Boity explained at the time that the amount matched her lifestyle and comfort levels and was not unreasonable in her view.

Source: Briefly News