Burna Boy's impressive list of international collaborations had fans praising his influence across the global music scene

The Grammy winner has worked with stars including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber

Social media users called Burna Boy one of Afrobeats' biggest global exports thanks to his star-studded catalogue

Burna Boy's international collaborations with music heavyweights impressed fans across social media. Image: Burna Boy

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy is once again making waves online after music platform @NOTJUSTOK celebrated his remarkable catalogue of international collaborations. The post listed some of the Grammy-winning singer's biggest cross-border records, reminding fans just how many global heavyweights he has shared the studio with. While many applauded his consistency, others chimed in with additional names they felt deserved a mention.

Burna Boy's global catalogue gets fans talking

The viral X post described Burna Boy as one of the African artists with the strongest international collaboration catalogue.

Among the standout records mentioned were songs with Beyoncé, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Khalid, Justin Bieber, Shakira, J Balvin, J Cole, Polo G, Gunna, Dave, J Hus and Jorja Smith. The list also included collaborations with artists from different genres, highlighting Burna Boy's ability to blend Afrobeats with pop, hip hop, R&B and dancehall.

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The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of music lovers sharing their thoughts on the singer's global reach.

Fans add more names to the growing list

Fans praised Burna Boy's growing catalogue of global collaborations spanning Afrobeats, pop and hip hop. Image: Burna boy

Source: Getty Images

Many users pointed out that Burna Boy's international catalogue stretches even further than the original post suggested.

@OkweSamuel5 commented:

"You forgot Real life ft Stormzy."

@austin_davo added:

"SIA X BURNA BOY - HEY BOY."

Meanwhile, @7gang11 wrote:

"I know you're not ok Busta Rhyme x burna boy Burna boy x 21 savage."

The replies quickly turned into a thread of fans reminding others of Burna Boy's many collaborations over the years.

Music lovers celebrate Burna Boy's international success

Others praised Burna Boy for consistently working with some of the biggest names in the music industry, saying his catalogue reflects his global appeal.

@OziegbeEhi wrote:

"Total is 21 international collab..."

Another user, @EyanWizzy007, simply reacted:

"All of this..."

See more comments in the X post below:

Whether fans were adding forgotten songs or celebrating his achievements, one thing became clear, Burna Boy has built a collaboration catalogue that few African artists can match. As he continues expanding his global footprint, music lovers are eager to see which international superstar he teams up with next.

Inside Burna Boy's trailblazing career milestones

Recently Briefly News reported that Burna Boy's fans celebrated the Nigerian superstar by highlighting the many records he has broken throughout his career.

Social media users shared a list of his historic achievements, including becoming the first African artist to sell out iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and London Stadium, winning a Grammy, and reaching major global streaming and chart milestones.

The posts praised Burna Boy for consistently pushing African music onto the world stage and proving why he proudly carries the title of the African Giant.

Source: Briefly News