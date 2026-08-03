Da Les shared a video of himself dancing on his 41st birthday, two years after a life-changing stroke left him fighting to recover

The rapper posted the clip on Instagram on 25 July 2026, and it was later reshared on X, where it sparked an emotional response

While many fans celebrated his recovery, others raised questions about his health journey and the decision to share the footage publicly

Da L.E.S shared footage of himself dancing after a stroke. Image: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Da Les is giving fans a glimpse of his recovery, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it. A video of the hip-hop veteran dancing, filmed in black and white in what appears to be a bedroom, began circulating on social media after he shared it to mark a major personal milestone.

The North God, as he calls himself, posted the self-recorded clip to his official Instagram account on 25 July 2026, his 41st birthday, with the caption:

"The North God, Da L.E.S is back and getting better by the day. I made it ya'll!!! I'll be at one of the three venues over the next day for my 41st; hope to see ya there."

The footage, casual and personal in tone, shows him moving to music with no on-screen text or captions, the kind of unfiltered moment rarely shared publicly by someone still navigating rehabilitation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Da Les dances in new video 2 years after stroke

The video carries significant weight given what the rapper has been through. On 26 July 2024, his 39th birthday, Da Les suffered a severe stroke that drastically altered the course of his life. He has since been on a very public recovery journey, and the birthday clip serves as a defiant marker of just how far he has come.

The post was later reshared on X by @Am_Blujay on 3 August 2026 with the caption:

"Stroke is really destroying industry brothers 💔", which is what sent the video viral and thrust Da Les back into the public conversation.

Watch the video that moved Mzansi below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip of Da Les dancing

The reactions online were deeply divided, ranging from grief to admiration to tough-love criticism.

Here are some of the comments:

@TendiSibbs wrote:

"This is sad. If I imagined what the Sho Jozi crew would be like in 2026 when it was 2006, I would never believe."

@NechIssa said:

"It's so sad, but I would not have posted a video of myself like that."

@ngam_qawe pushed back on the resharing, writing:

"But bruu this is wrong, how must he feel if he sees your post? He will obviously feel destroyed. I know you meant well, it's just how it came out."

@Buntu59260036 offered a blunter take:

"These people are literally killing themselves with their reckless behaviour.... It's not like it's inherited illnesses, so why should we feel bad or sorry for them about their choices for their lives??"

@lveee_1986 added:

"No, they must take care of their own health and safety."

Mzansi reacted to footage of Da L.E.S dancing. Image: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

Da L.E.S reveals what caused his stroke

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Da L.E.S revealed what caused his 2024 stroke, which led him to lose his ability to speak and to use a wheelchair.

Fans of the award-winning musician flocked to his video interview to comment on his revelation.

Source: Briefly News