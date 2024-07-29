Da L.E.S's birthday celebration had to be cut short after the rapper suffered a stroke

According to a statement, L.E.S is said to be in a stable condition after being rushed to the hospital

Mzansi rallied in support of the rapper, sending tribute messages and praying for his recovery

Da L.E.S' was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. Images: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

It's a terrible day for South African hip-hop after the veteran rapper Da L.E.S was revealed to have suffered a stroke.

Da L.E.S' birthday celebration cut short

News just in that Da L.E.S was rushed to the hospital on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024 after suffering a stroke.

On Sunday, 28 July 2024, the Popular Demand hitmaker's family released a statement confirming his condition, stating that though he was stable, this remains a very challenging period for his loved ones.

The rapper released his ninth studio album, 313, in December 2023, and has been hard at work promoting it.

Sadly, he is not the only South African musician to suffer a stroke in recent years. Lira, Mampintsha, and L'vovo all had strokes in 2022, and the growing trend continues to shock many South Africans.

Mzansi reacts to Da L.E.S' health report

Netizens were shocked beyond words, and sent well-wishes to Da L.E.S, hoping for his recovery:

South African actress, Pearl Thusi, said:

"Bro. Praying for you."

Mzansi rapper, Gigi Lamayne, sent well-wishes:

"Speedy recovery, king."

Local emcee, Kid X, wrote:

"Prayers to LES and the family. Get well soon, brother."

South Africa broadcaster, DJ Sbu, posted:

"Prayers, love and strength. Godspeed."

thenapstacomedy responded:

"Be healed and blessed, my brother with a big heart. May God touch you."

Mzansi singer, Ishmael Morabe, commented:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery. Keep strong, my brother."

Lira speaks on health challenges after stroke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lira's statement confirming the progress she has made and the challenges she's faced two years since her unfortunate stroke.

The singer said she made remarkable strides in her recovery, though slow, and asked that her supporters be patient with her.

Source: Briefly News