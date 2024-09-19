K.O couldn't hide his surprise after a budding artist named Martin Sefako shared a lifelike drawing of him

The rapper and his fans were impressed by the work, with K.O even asking to have a copy

Mzansi showed love to Martin and praised his skills, with many looking forward to who he would draw next

K.O was blown away by Martin Sefako's drawing of him. Images: mrcashtime, artinmartinsefako

K.O recently became Martin Sefako's muse, and the young fine artist blew his mind with a lifelike sketch of the celebrated rapper.

Martin Sefako draws K.O

A 26-year-old fine artist, Martin Sefako, is making waves online after Mzansi discovered his immeasurable talent.

With a passion for drawing, Martin has honed his skills over the years and created some of the most breathtaking sketches of some of our favourite celebs, and K.O became the muse of another portrait.

In several videos from Martin, he shared the process of drawing one of K.O's most detailed photos, and in response, the Too Much rapper couldn't contain his excitement:

"Bro! You’re too much! This is epic!"

"Picasso! I need this!"

Mzansi reacts to K.O's pencil drawing

Netizens were blown away by Martin's drawing of K.O and saluted his incredible talent:

mammburutshifhiwaf was impressed:

"You're a genius; I salute you!"

lotusthusi said:

"This is too good!"

bontle.ba.pelo wrote:

"What a gift you have."

awa.creates posted:

"This is so realistic and amazing. Wow!"

takalani_shummy_ admitted:

"The drawing even looks better than the actual picture!"

real_theodoric responded:

"Which one is the drawing? You're very good, bruh."

adj.techsa commented:

"Respect, my talented brother."

el_john_dc said:

"There is @artinmartinsefako, and then there are other artists. This is way too much."

K.O gets real about South African hip hop

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared K.O's statement that South African hip hop can be saved.

The rapper revealed that musicians needed to be consistent in releasing hits, saying releasing a single once in a while wouldn't help save the game or their careers.

