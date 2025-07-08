Beauty queen and businesswoman Mia Le Roux has confirmed her engagement to her long-term boyfriend

The reigning Miss South Africa announced on her social media account on Tuesday, 8 July, that she's marrying Luke Tenoever

South Africans and fans of the popular Miss SA took to social media this week to comment on her engagement

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux, who previously revealed the challenges she faced at Miss Universe, is engaged to be married.

Le Roux, who also withdrew from Miss Supranational 2025, confirmed her engagement to Luke Tenoever on her social media account this week.

The current Miss SA announced her engagement on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 8 July.

"Hello there fiancé.💍 @luke_tenoever I cannot wait to become your wife 🤍," she wrote.

Le Roux thanked her fiancé for the immense love, patience, and sacrifice he's shown her this year.

The beauty queen also reveals that she and Tenover have been engaged for a while and agreed to keep the news to themselves.

"This one moment that just belonged to us for a little while. And now we are ready to share our joy with the world. We said yes to forever," she wrote.

South Africans react to the beauty queen's engagement

@TS_Relow said:

"One thing about Miss SA, it comes with a husband."

@KasiMait replied:

"They say there are no certainties in life, but ntombazana (girl), if you win Miss SA, you will get married."

@modile34314 said:

"I need to have a serious conversation with myself because why did my gaydar just pop up as soon as I saw this picture?"

@theSultanOfSA wrote:

"Reigning? Isn't she supposed to be single, or did the rules get changed at some point?"

@biafra_hausa replied:

"Wayemithi mos lomntana (was she pregnant) when she pulled out of the Miss Universe pageant."

@NovBaby13 said:

"She is gonna drop out of this engagement as well because that's all I know her for."

@Thebaddie02 wrote:

"Are they now allowed to date while reigning?"

@LimpopoLadyy responded:

"Many rules have been dropped, they can enter as mothers, divorcees and dates."

@JeanJeqe replied:

"If there's one thing a Miss South Africa will do, it's get married. Congratulations!"

@LeoL66008 responded:

"It was only a matter of time. Our Miss SA is beautiful."

@Khanya354689 replied:

"One thing about bo Miss SA (Miss SA contestants) ba nyalwa shame," (they always get married).

@MasithiThabelo said:

"Mia is so beautiful dang."

@Pinkdoll_love wrote:

"Congratulations, Mamma."

@Dawn_stha replied:

"Another David Mabuza, this one."

@Rhoyi_Masoka wrote:

"Miss SA and most of its former winners, getting married."

