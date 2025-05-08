The Miss South Africa Organisation withdrew Mia le Roux from another global pageant just months after pulling her from the Miss Universe competition

The organisation set the record straight on why it had decided to withdraw Mia le Roux and runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna from the competition

The statement left several fans disappointed and confused, with some questioning the organisation's future

Miss South Africa withdrew Mia le Roux from the Miss Supranational 2025 competition. Image: Frennie Shivambu, Eyepix Group

Source: Getty Images

Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, has been withdrawn from another global competition. This comes months after the reigning Miss SA withdrew from the Miss Universe competition in November 2024.

It seems a lot has been going on behind the scenes for the record-setting Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux.

Miss South Africa withdraws Mia le Roux from Miss Supranational 2025

Miss South Africa announced that Mia le Roux won't compete for the Miss Supranational 2025 crown.

The national pageant organiser took to its Instagram account on Wednesday, 7 May and shared a statement.

Miss South Africa paired the statement with a caption setting the record straight regarding Miss South Africa’s withdrawal from the Miss Supranational competition.

The Miss South Africa Organisation said it would not participate in the Miss Supranational 2025 competition. The organisation announced its indefinite withdrawal from the Miss Supranational competition, saying it had decided not to renew its license.

Miss South Africa brushed aside rumours that Mia le Roux withdrew from the Miss Supranational 2025 pageant. The organisation decided on behalf of the reigning Miss SA and first princess, Nompumelelo Maduna.

“We note the fake news circulating and confirm that this decision was made solely by the Organisation and is not attributed to Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, nor the runner-up, Nompumelelo Maduna,” part of the caption reads.

In the statement, the Miss South Africa Organisation thanked its fans for their continued support.

See the statement below:

Netizens react to Miss South Africa's statement

The statement and caption left more questions than answers, and netizens vented their frustrations in the comments. Others were hopeful that the Miss South Africa Organisation would return to its former glory.

Here are some of the reactions:

rushonganyo asked:

“You dropped Miss World, then withdrew from Miss Universe during the competition, and now from Miss Supranational. Why do you have to crash the dreams of ladies in pageantry?”

siyabongamshengushabalala remarked:

“One day you'll look around and realise that the only fans you have left are your past winners and sponsors.”

munesuishe_ernest claimed:

“Ever since this organisation had a fallout with Zozi it started falling apart. It chose to go down together with the Miss Universe Organisation.”

doktakabo queried:

“At this rate and for the sake of the girls competing, do you have the Miss Universe licence? And why have you chosen to align with Nawat and Khun Anne when they don't even value women empowerment?”

__serenitynow responded:

“We are still rooting for this organisation to succeed. I believe the power of this platform is in the calibre of women it attracts and the platform it gives them to thrive. Organisations undergo restructuring all the time. We hope that it's going to get back on track. Miss SA's better years are not only in the past. We still have better years ahead of us ❤️💯”

reitu_siko questioned:

“What's the story behind this?”

Miss South Africa pulled Mia le Roux from another global competition. Image: Frennie Shivambu, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News