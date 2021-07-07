Who is Laura Ingraham’s husband? Details about her dating history
Laura Ingraham is an outspoken conservative political commentator and Fox News host. She currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on the channel and is the editor-in-chief for LifeZette conservative website. Her romantic relationships have also been a topic of interest to fans since she has been in several public relationships in the past. So who is Laura Ingraham’s husband? This article contains all there is to know regarding her marital status.
Laura is known across the United States as a fierce right-wing and political commentator who is unapologetic about her views. This has led to her facing backlash on numerous occasions and even being labelled a white supremacist.
Has Laura Ingraham ever dated anyone?
Laura Ingraham’s dating history
The Fox News host has been in several public relationships that were unfortunately short-lived for various reasons. Most of the men she has dated are public figures with high-profile political posts, economists and successful business people. Here is a look at her dating history.
Dinesh D’Souza
Laura Ingraham was once in a budding relationship with Indian-American right-wing Dinesh. They first met in the early 80s at Dartmouth University as he was doing The Dartmouth Review. They got engaged, but it is not clear why they broke up. The two still have a great relationship, and The Fox News presenter even defended him after Dinesh was convicted of financial fraud.
Keith Olbermann
Broadcaster Keith revealed in a 2008 post about his fling with the Fox News presenter back in 1998. Theirs was also an unmatched union because Keith is a liberal while Laura is a conservative. However, The New Yorker refuted claims of them going separate ways for political reasons. It is also evident that the two parted on bad terms because they troll each other whenever they get a chance.
Robert Torricelli
There were rumours in 1999 that Laura Ingraham dated the American attorney and former politician. However, the relationship seemed absurd because Robert is a Democrat and holds different political views from Laura. The two never confirmed the speculations.
Lawrence H. Summers
Laura Ingraham and the American economist were rumoured to be dating in 2005. However, neither the Fox news host nor Lawrence clarified the nature of their relationship. If they two dated, then it was only for a short while.
James V. Reyes
The Republican political commentator revealed that she met the Chicago-based business tycoon while on a blind date. The two were engaged in April 2005, but their relationship was not meant to be. After being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing surgery, the Fox News presenter announced that she would not walk down the aisle with the real estate magnate.
Laura Ingraham’s husband and children
Is Fox television host Laura Ingraham married? As of 2021, the Fox News host is not married. Laura has also not shared if she is seeing someone at the moment.
The conservative political commentator is determined to raise her three adopted children. Sons Nikolai Peter and Michael Dmitri are natives of Russia, and her daughter Maria Caroline hails from Guatemala. She adopted the kids between 2008 and 2011.
How old is Laura Ingraham’s husband?
The Republican presenter does not have a spouse. The 58-year-old conservative has not made her intentions known to the public. For now, she has given parenthood and her career priority in life.
How old is Laura Ingraham?
She was born on 19th June 1963 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA. She is 59 years old in 2023.
Laura Ingraham's career
The Fox News presenter has a BA degree from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law (1991). She started her media career in the 1990s and is still flourishing in the industry despite being interwoven in a number of controversies. According to The U.S Sun’s publication, Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle, is currently the third cable news program on television in terms of viewership.
