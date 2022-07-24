Katherine Timpf is a popular American TV personality, columnist, reporter, comedian, political commentator, and journalist. Most people know her for her role as a panelist on FNC's late-night program Gutfeld. So, what is Katherine Timpf's net worth?

Kat Timpf speaks during Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" Live In Dallas at Gilley's Dallas on February 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Kat is also renowned for hosting the show Sincerely, Kat. The media personality has enjoyed a thriving career in the TV industry. She is estimated to have a net worth of about $1.5 million. Today, she has made a name for herself in the media world. Here is a glimpse of her life!

Katherine Timpf's profiles and bio

Full name Katherine Clare Timpf Nickname Kat Year of birth October 29, 1988 Katherine Timpf's age 33 years in 2022 Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States America Current residence Brooklyn, New York Gender Female Katherine Timpf's nationality American Zodiac sign Pisces Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Body measurements 34-24-35 inches (bust, waist, hips) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Katherine Timpf's husband Cameron Friscia Children None Father Daniel Timpf Mother Ann Marie Timpf Siblings Julia and Elliot Timpf Alma mater Hillsdale College Profession Journalist and comedian Kat Timpf's net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kattimpf Twitter @KatTimpf YouTube Katherine Timpf

How old is Katherine Timpf?

The political commentator was born to her parents on October 29, 1988. She will be 33 years old in 2022.

Kat is a renowned libertarian columnist, political commentator, comedian, and journalist. Photo: kattimpf on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Katherine Timpf?

Kat is a renowned libertarian columnist, political commentator, comedian, and journalist. She attended Hillsdale College, pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, and graduated in 2010.

She later joined CampusReform.org, a website geared toward evaluating and reporting misconduct issues on college campuses.

Who is Kat Timpf's dad?

Katherine's dad is known as Daniel Timpf, while her mother's name is Ann Marie Timpf. The comedian has two siblings, namely Julia and Elliot.

Kat Timpf's career

The TV host has served on various TV and radio networks. During her tenure, she has graced various television shows. Some of her notable shows include:

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore

with Larry Wilmore America Live with Megyn Kelly

with Megyn Kelly Stossel

Your Work with Neil Cavuto

with Neil Cavuto Fox & Friends

In 2012, she bagged the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship Program Grant and used the funds to carry out a project known as As California Goes, So Goes the Nation: The Consequences of Following Golden State Policy.

She also graced The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox, now known as Gutfeld. Later, she started co-hosting Fox News Specialists. In 2019, she commenced hosting Sincerely, Kat on Fox Nation. She currently works as a contributor for Fox News Channel.

She has also served as a reporter for The Washington Times and has served as a producer for Total Traffic Network in California and as an anchor for NASA's Third Rock Radio radio show.

She has also made a huge contribution to other notable channels such as The International Business Times, Orange County Register, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and the Investor's Business Daily, among others.

Who is Katherine Timpf married to?

Katherine Timpf's spouse is known as Cameron Frish. Kate announced the news of her engagement to her now-husband in August 2020 during The Greg Gutfeld Show.

The duo then tied the knot in May 2021. Lisa Kennedy, popular for hosting the Keneddy Show on Fox, officiated their wedding ceremony.

Katherine Timpf and her husband, Cameron Fris. Photo: kattimpf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cameron Frish is a graduate of the U.S Military School with a bachelor's degree in Science. After graduating, he served in the military as an Executive Assistant to Brigade Commander and Assistant Operations Officer.

However, in 2014, Cameron left the military and joined Merill Lynch Peirce Penner & Smith Incorporation as a broker. He currently serves at Coatue Management, an investment management company in New York.

Katherine Timpf's height and weight

The television personality stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches tall. She also weighs 54 kg (119 pounds).

Katherine Timpf's measurements

Kat's body measurements are 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist and hips. Her hair colour is blonde, while her eyes are hazel in colour.

What is Kat Timpf's salary?

Katherine Timpf's net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million. This is from her earnings as a journalist. She is also believed to earn about $50,000 annually.

Katherine Timpf is one of the successful young reporters in America. Her experience and knowledge stem from working in various notable networks and stations. But, so far, the sky is her only limit.

