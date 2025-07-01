A married couple left many inspired with their love story as they celebrated a big milestone together

The husband and wife are academics, and they shared a sweet exchange on the graduation stage of the College of Medicine of South Africa

Online users were motivated after seeing the high-achieving couple thrive as medical professionals

One pair of lovebirds had a big win during graduation season. The married couple celebrated the wife's graduation to match her husband.

The woman's graduation ceremony was special because her husband was able to be on stage with her. Online users were touched after seeing that the married couple were both respected academics in the medical field.

In a TikTok video posted by @lebonethedi, a woman was about to walk across the stage to receive her qualification. To make it extra special, her husband was called to the stage as the doctor who would hood her. The husband and wife are both doctors and have elevated to become medical specialists. After placing the hood on her, they exchanged a sweet kiss.

Another husband hoods wife at graduation

Briefly News reported on another couple that made academic strides together. The man's wife was ready to receive her degree, and he was there to celebrate her graduation. He penned a sweet message to his wife detailing her graduation and how honoured he was to make her degree official. The pair went viral after the husband hooded his wife in an emotional moment.

SA applauds doctor couple

Many applauded the husband and wife's impressive achievement. Netizens were motivated to study harder, and others were gushing over the married pair. Watch the video of the husband hooding his wife and read people's comments below:

M🌟 said:

"Let me go and study😭"

naledi commented:

"As a single person, I have SUFFERED😭"

tumeymolatudi wrote:

"Serious people, serious courses and serious partners, serious life goals."

rudonr was inspired:

"Still not motivated enough, I'm good with my 50% on every module🙄🤭🥰"

Aunty_fla remarked:

"Single people will never forget 2025😭😭🥰"

Masemola added:

"The pressure increases or decreases?😭🥴"

Astro Amana Fitness Club was moved:

"The lady behind both of y’all got so emotional. This is beautiful."

Vuyelwa_Nthabeleng said:

"Almost fell for the idea of getting married 😭😭le tla re baizisa😂❤️🔥"

Okhethwaho Nedz🎀 was touched:

"The husband holding back tears, arg man this is beautiful 😭🥹🥹"

