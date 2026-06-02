An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program has shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to Denver, while professing their love for Mzansi

On the family’s Facebook account, they shared an Afrikaans song to articulate the bittersweet reality of the modern diaspora

The viral post sparked a massive wave of emotional support from fellow locals, many of whom resonated with the heartbreak of leaving home

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner family appreciated a song that reminded them of their Afrikaner roots after their move to the US. Image: ColoradoCombrincks

Source: Facebook

A South African family that relocated from Pretoria to Denver, Colorado, has touched viewers' hearts after opening up about their journey on 31 May 2026. Sharing their story on Facebook under the account ColoradoCombricks, they detailed their difficult decision to enter a refugee programme to secure a safer future in the US.

To capture the complex emotions behind their massive life transition, the family shared the song "Afrika Se Kinders" by the Rivers & Bridges House Band featuring Sunette Bridges. The track serves as an anthem for the modern diaspora, those who left the African continent and are now scattered across the globe, yet still carry a deep longing for home.

Moving forward without forgetting deep Mzansi roots

The family accompanied the video with a moving caption, expressing their gratitude to a relative who introduced them to the track. They reflected on how unimaginable it would have been during their childhood to witness South Africans spread so widely across the world. Facebook user ColoradoCombricks noted that every expat still carries a piece of home in their heart. They also admitted that the road is difficult and that the longing for South Africa remains a constant ache.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

The Afrikaner family’s post moves Mzansi

The vulnerable post attracted a flood of positive and empathetic comments from viewers who fell in love with the song’s message. Many admitted that the family’s caption moved them to tears, prompting them to fill the comments section with wishes of love, light, and success for their American chapter. Some said it was sad that local citizens feel forced to leave their homeland just to experience basic safety, peace of mind, and personal freedom.

Viewers wished the family a happy life in America. Image: ColoradoCombrincks

Source: Facebook

User @Sanell Tennant commented:

"Touched me deeply. My heart hurts that our Afrikaners feel they have to pull."

User @Sanet Klopper Barnardo Ferreira said:

"Very beautiful! So true."

User @Dion Martins shared:

"Oh, so beautiful."

User @Janine Thompson added:

"It is very sad that our people have to make such a difficult decision just for freedom and to feel safe."

User @Laureen Bertin commented:

"Hi, this is wonderful, so bittersweet. I have shared, but I'm not sure who the artist is."

User @Izabel Roos said:

"These are excellent words and beautifully sung."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News