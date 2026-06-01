Talented actor Brighton Ngoma, who previously starred in eTV's Scandal! as Quinton Nyathi, opens up about his skin condition

Ngoma recently discussed his battle with vitiligo and how it spread rapidly

Fans of the actor and the cancelled eTV soapie commented on his podcast interview on Sunday, 31 May 2026

'Scandal!'s Brighton Ngoma battle with vitiligo. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

Talented actor and media personality Brighton Ngoma, who recently joined SABC2's telenovela Pimville, has opened up about his battle with vitiligo.

Ngoma, who is famously known for his businessman character of Quinton Nyathi in Scandal! reveals when his skin condition started.

The former Scandal! star shared in a podcast interview with Unscripted Network on Sunday, 31 May 2026, that he's battling with vitiligo.

In the interview, Ngoma reveals that his vitiligo started a year or two after he joined Scandal!

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"I joined Scandal! as a feature, background extra. About 2 years after I joined Scandal! I had vitiligo for about 3 years. But it wasn't noticeable; it wasn't as rapid as it is now. I think the stress and the spotlight of suddenly being recognised as Quinton and being famous triggered a stress or something in my autoimmune, that it then made my vitiligo rapid. So, it started spreading a lot more rapidly," says the star.

Ngoma admits that though there's no science around what causes it or how it can be prevented or slowed down, stress is one of the major factors.

South Africans comment on the actor's interview

Lee McGold replied:

"Tshepi is such an incredible woman, and I applaud her for the continuous support she's given him, even through the challenges. Oh, what a queen 👑❤️."

Lesego La Bakgatla responded:

"We like him with his vitiligo 🥰."

Andy Jakes748 reacted:

"You are handsome, Oksalayo (with) nalo (your) veveligo yakho. 😍❤️."

Jennifer said:

"His voice is not the same as on Scandal 😳."

Dudu wrote:

"He looks unhappy, like he's about to cry. ❤️❤️We love you, man. You got this ❤️❤️."

BroManga Entertainment replied:

"Am I the only one who thought he was Trevor Noah's brother?"

Sunflower 🌻 responded:

"The crush most of us had on him 😂😂."

Kgosatsana_ya_koeneng🇿🇦🇱🇸 commented:

"My son has always had the spots, but because we have it at home, I have started giving him health education regarding the condition. He knows that one day it might spread out even more, or it might not. Not easy, but hey, we take each day as it comes."

Gagamatso wrote:

"He used to be my crush as a kid, you know."

Palesa Rankhododo said:

"I once lied to my friends that he was my boyfriend, and they believed me 😅 until I showed them when he was in a Scandal... Still my crush."

'Scandal!' actor Brighton Ngoma discusses his battle with vitiligo. Image: JabuMcDonald

Source: Twitter

9 Beautiful photos of Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo, who's living with vitiligo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that iconic South African actress Leleti Khumalo became a household name in Kenya courtesy of her role in the movie Sarafina.

Khumalo is living with vitiligo and sensitises the public about the skin condition.

The actress said it took a while to accept herself and credited her husband for his support.

Source: Briefly News