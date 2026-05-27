Izingane Zesthembu reality TV star Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku has apparently unfollowed his fiancée, Amahle Gasela, on Instagram

Mpumelelo paid lobola to Amahle Gasela in July 2027, and in the recent episodes, his mother, MaYeni, said she was excluded, hence she does not recognise Amahle

Social media users were not surprised by this, as many people thought things were bound to be messy

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Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Gasela have apparently unfollowed each other. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

There seems to be trouble in paradise as break-up rumours swirled between Mpumelelo Mseleku and his girlfriend, Amahle Gasela. Now, fans have dug up more proof that they have indeed parted ways.

Gasela is Mpumelelo's third baby mama, who is also his fiancée, as he paid lobola for her in June 2025.

Amahle Gasela and Mpumelelo break up?

News of their supposed break-up came on Sunday, 24 May 2026, after Mpumelelo and Amahle welcomed their first baby months back. In a lengthy Facebook post, a user suggested that the reason for their break-up was MaYeni's disapproval of Amahle, seeing how she was excluded from her lobola negotiations and formal introductions.

"Mayeni's supposed disapproval of Amahle, leading Amahle to feel unwelcome."

In an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaYeni's touching words came after Musa accused her of having untoward feelings when it comes to MaBiyela.

"The Biyela family do not know what is going on; they will think I do not accept their daughter when that is not the case," she said.

An X user, @LethuMary, noticed that Mpumelelo now only follows Tirelo Kale and not Amahel on Instagram.

Mzansi reacts to Mpumelelo and Amahle's break up

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@LehulaMary

"They unfollowed each other on Instagram. He only follows Tirelo now."

Below are some of the reactions online:

@TshidiPruddie questioned:

"Is it cause of the pictures he took with Vuyokazi for the kid’s birthday?"

@LehulaMary replied:

"Nah, I don’t think so, maybe he wants a third wife."

@simplytee23 replied:

"Yoh yoh kuningi, I was thinking maybe it's just rumours. It's all over Facebook."

@phiphiMT responded:

"Yohh wild, but she should not have joined the circus vele."

@Mandz_2 said:

"It's giving oksalayo, he goes home to Tirelo. She's the last woman standing! But I want her to also love herself."

@Conniedlamini4 stated:

"One thing about social media detectives… they’ll notice the unfollow before the couple even announces the breakup."

@MelaninSneziey questioned:

"Kanti, what was she expecting from that relationship? She thought she'd be an exception? But at least her Degree certificate has "Biyela", not Mseleku."

@Sasa16282531 was sceptical:

"But guys unfollowing each other on social media does not mean people have broken up. It's just an Instagram bandla."

@TheX_Barbie said:

"Tirelo has a good relationship with his mother. This other one yena agreed to get married without Mayeni's approval, so it was bound to happen."

@mandisamazibuk6 shared:

"Good. Because it can't be a whole graduate into that nonsensical set-up. It can't be shame."

Tirelo Kale bonds with MaYeni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Tirelo Kale and Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku spending quality time together.

The pair's sweet bond warmed hearts and left fans gushing over their natural beauty and apparent mother-daughter relationship.

Source: Briefly News