Author Tomi Adeyemi says the Children of Blood and Bone adaptation left her traumatised despite helping write the screenplay

Adeyemi revealed she has refused to watch the finished film and claims she was repeatedly antagonised behind the scenes

The bestselling writer said she is finally speaking out after more than a year, hoping to close a painful chapter in her life

Tomi Adeyemi says the film adaptation left her traumatised. Image: Tomi Adeyemi

Source: Instagram

Bestselling author Tomi Adeyemi has opened up about the emotional toll of bringing Children of Blood and Bone to the big screen, describing the experience as the hardest chapter of her career.

The writer shared an emotional video on social media, claiming the film adaptation became the worst thing she has ever had to live through despite being closely involved in the project.

Adeyemi says she stayed quiet for a long time

The acclaimed novelist explained that she had kept her feelings private for over a year, even as fans questioned why she rarely promoted the film. Earlier in July, she hinted there was a reason for her silence and later confirmed she had no plans to watch the finished movie.

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According to News24, Adeyemi said everyone at the highest level of the production was aware of what she had experienced, but she felt nothing had been done to improve the situation. Instead, she claimed the behind-the-scenes environment only made matters worse.

See her emotional video in the Instagram post below:

Author recalls painful experience on set

Adeyemi said the production left her emotionally and physically drained. She recalled leaving the set in tears and said the ordeal triggered severe panic attacks and physical pain after she returned home.

The writer added that she eventually accepted she would never be able to watch the film because of painful memories attached to it. She also said she had hoped the matter would remain private, but decided to speak publicly because staying silent had become even more difficult.

She wants to move forward

The author says she has no plans to watch the movie. Image: Tomi Adeyemi

Source: Instagram

The author also revealed that she had distanced herself from some people connected to the production. News24 reported that she shared screenshots showing she had asked actress Amandla Stenberg not to contact her or mention her in interviews again.

Although Adeyemi acknowledged that speaking out could reignite public discussion, she said she no longer wants to revisit the project after this. Her hope, she explained, is to finally move on after sharing her side of the story, bringing closure to an experience she described as deeply painful.

Thuso Mbedu reflects on dream fulfilled

Recently Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu shared an emotional post after attending the world premiere of Children of Blood and Bone, saying the moment felt surreal and was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

She reflected on manifesting the role years before production began and expressed gratitude to God, the cast, crew, author Tomi Adeyemi and everyone who helped bring the bestselling fantasy novel to life. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the milestone in her Hollywood career.

Source: Briefly News