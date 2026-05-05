South African actress Thuso Mbedu shared a few moving posts ahead of the Children of Blood and Bone movie premiere

The star-studded film is scheduled to drop in 2027, but Thuso has already started building anticipation for it

Mbedu shared the powerful story behind the movie and how she landed the role, making it extra special

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Thuso Mbedu is slowly building anticipation for the ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ movie premiere. Image: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu's upcoming fantasy film premiere date is fast approaching, and Thuso Mbedu already has her fans hyped for it.

Taking to Instagram, Mbedu built excitement for The Children of Blood and Bone film, making fans eager for the drop!

Thuso Mbedu hypes fans ahead of fantasy film

The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Fans will get to feast on the star-studded film on 15 January 2027 and witness the action that Thuso has been hyping for so long.

"The Children of Blood and Bone magic isn’t just in the story, it’s in this moment. Words may fail me, but this team won’t. If this is a dream, wake me up on 15 January 2027," she hyped.

After an event to promote the film, Thuso joked about starting a petition to make January come soon!

"I couldn’t have scripted yesterday better even if I tried. I feel like January 2027 must come TOMORROW, where do I sign the petition?"

Thuso shares where it all started

Mbedu revealed she was first gifted the movie in 2019, and had manifested working on the film with big stars. She had journaled this dream, and it came to fruition, and she was humbled.

“Children of Blood and Bone” was gifted to me in 2019 and, truly, it’s one of the best gifts I’ve received. Upon reading it, I fell in love with it to the point that I made it a prayer point. Before heading to Philly earlier last year, I felt the most random need to go through old journals, and there it was: a prayer point, a bold ask to God to be the lead of this amazing story to sit here and draft this announcement is mind-boggling. To know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story is truly humbling. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful," Mbedu wrote.

Thuso Mbedu has started a countdown to the ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ movie premiere. Image: Candice Ward

Source: Getty Images

She thanked the producer and promised fans that the movie would not disappoint.

Thuso Mbedu receives massive accolade

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Africa Choice Awards made their big return, and some South African stars have received recognition. From the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha, Gail Mabalane and Thuso Mbedu, who were among the stars who've been nominated at the prestigious event, with Mbedu bagging the Female Movie Star Of The Year award.

Fans erupted in cheers and celebrated their favourite stars' nominations ahead of the big day. Although Mbedu had stiff competition, they were rooting for her to win it.

Source: Briefly News