Charlize Theron's old home in Benoni has become a tourist hotspot after being transformed into a charming self-catering lodge

It features a preserved signature from the actress herself, drawing in both local and international fans eager to see the humble beginnings of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Before its transformation, Theron's childhood home was known for its dark history, which forced the actress and her mother to abandon it completely

Charlize Theron's childhood home was transformed into a self-catering accommodation. Image: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The place actress Charlize Theron used to call home for part of her childhood has been transformed into a holiday home where tourists are given the opportunity to experience the humble beginnings of the Oscar-winning actress.

Situated in Rynfield, Benoni, the house, now called Imbasa Accommodation, was purchased in 2015 by Dirk Eloff and Vaughn Grobler and converted into a self-catering accommodation, featuring several units, a swimming pool, and a spacious outdoor entertainment area.

It has also become a major tourist attraction, as it features a handwritten message on the wall from the beloved actress herself that reads, "All the best, Charlize Theron."

In 2017, Grobler told Benoni City Times that the actress's well-wishes were a hit among tourists, saying it was the first thing they wanted to see when they visited the lodge.

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"When guests come in, the first thing they want to do is take a selfie at the autograph."

They revealed that they had no idea it was the Monster actress's childhood home until months after the purchase, when they discovered the letter on the wall, which is now framed in the reception area.

Grobler said he hopes Theron will one day visit the lodge to see that it has turned into "something positive."

"We would love for her to come out and see that at least there is something positive about the house she grew up in, because after they moved there, there has been nothing but bad news."

See the photos of Charlize Theron's childhood home below.

Charlize Theron's childhood home is now a self-catering accommodation with several units. Image: hotelplanner

Source: Original

Charlize Theron's old home is now called Imbasa Accommodation. Image: hotelplanner

Source: Original

Imbasa Accommodation features several units, a swimming pool, and a spacious outdoor entertainment area. Image: hotelplanner

Source: Original

The current owners of Charlize Theron's childhood home transformed it into a tourist attraction. Image: hotelplanner

Source: Original

What happened in Charlize Theron's childhood home?

Speaking to the New York Times on 18 April, Theron recounted the horrific incident where her mother, Gerda, shot and killed her father, Charles, in their home.

At the time, she was 15 years old, and her father was heavily intoxicated and viciously attacked her and her mother. Charles and his brother had arrived at their home and had quickly started shooting at them.

"He shot through the steel doors to get in, making it very clear that he was going to kill us. My mother came into my bedroom. The two of us were holding the door with our bodies because there wasn’t a lock on it, and he just stepped back and started shooting through the door."

She recounted the 1991 incident, saying, "The messaging was very clear: 'I'm going to kill you tonight.'"

The actress, who recently delivered a moving speech at the 2026 Winter Olympics, revealed that her mom shot her uncle in the hand before fatally shooting her father in self-defence.

Charlize revealed that what led to the incident was her running into her uncle's house, where her dad was, to use the bathroom. She said this made her father furious, as she hadn't stopped to greet everyone.

Two decades later, in 2012, Barry Newland, who ran a business on the property, was shot and killed on the same property by a group of intruders. The businessman had turned the house into a car sales business.

Despite its dark history, Charlize Theron's old home has been given a new lease on life.

Charlize Theron's childhood home was given a complete makeover and is now a hit with tourists. Years ago, it was known for the horrific tragedies that happened inside.

Charlize Theron’s childhood home is now a shadow of its former self. Image: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron loses her cool after touching a snake

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Charlize Theron freaking out after touching a snake.

The actress participated in a challenge alongside a fellow actor and was visibly traumatised by the experience.

Source: Briefly News