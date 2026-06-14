Footballer Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Skipping R44,000 Bill for Just 2 Shots of Whisky
- A footballer has appeared in court after allegations linked to a series of unpaid restaurant bills across London
- The case has drawn attention because of the reported cost of two shots of rare Japanese whisky that the footballer consumed
- A judge's reaction in court has added another twist to a case set for trial later this year
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A footballer who has played for several clubs in England has appeared in court accused of fraud after allegedly leaving restaurants without paying bills worth thousands of pounds, including a tab for two shots of Japanese whisky valued at more than R44,000.
Michael Dome-Bemwin, 29, denied six counts of obtaining services dishonestly when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 11 June 2026. Prosecutors allege that the incidents took place between 29 January and 23 April 2026 across Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea.
Reports from CourtNewsUK and Metro state that the unpaid bills allegedly totalled £3,522.80, equivalent to about US$4,800 (approximately R77,000).
The most talked-about allegation involves two shots of Yamazaki malt whisky priced at £2,047, equivalent to about US$2,790 (approximately R44,000).
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Judge reacts to alleged whisky tab
During the hearing, District Judge Briony Clarke reacted to the reported cost of the drinks. CourtNewsUK reported that the judge remarked:
"I would have to make a note of that venue to make sure I don't go... Remarkable!"
According to Metro, prosecutors allege that Dome-Bemwin also left other bills unpaid. These allegedly included £356.60 worth of whisky and bottled water, £70 for seven pints of lager and a fine-dining bill of £408.65.
Additional restaurant tabs of £362.25 and £278.30 were also mentioned in court.
Dome-Bemwin spoke only to confirm his identity and enter not guilty pleas to all six charges.
His lawyer, Stuart Harris, told the court:
"He accepts presence; he has very little recollection of the incidents."
Michael Dome-Bemwin's football career and trial date
The striker has played for numerous clubs during his career, including Lewes, Whitehawk, Enfield Town, Harrow Borough, Weymouth, Ashford United, Clapton, Park View, Margate, Brentwood Town and Braintree Town.
Most recently, he has been associated with Greengate District FC, which competes in the Essex Alliance Football League Senior Division.
The court granted Dome-Bemwin bail. His trial is scheduled to begin on 7 December 2026 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The case remains before the courts. The unusual value of the whisky bill has attracted widespread attention, but the allegations against Dome-Bemwin will ultimately be tested during his scheduled trial later this year.
Economist predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner
Briefly News also reported that a German economist whose forecasting model correctly predicted the last three FIFA World Cup winners has revealed his pick for the 2026 tournament champion.
Joachim Klement believes the Netherlands could finally lift their first World Cup trophy. He said the Dutch have a balanced squad with no obvious weaknesses and a strong defence. Klement also identified Japan as a potential dark horse, saying his model suggests the Asian side could cause major upsets during the knockout stages.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).