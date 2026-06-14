A footballer has appeared in court after allegations linked to a series of unpaid restaurant bills across London

The case has drawn attention because of the reported cost of two shots of rare Japanese whisky that the footballer consumed

A judge's reaction in court has added another twist to a case set for trial later this year

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Footballer Michael Dome-Bemwin appeared in court after allegedly leaving unpaid restaurant bills. Image: Jonathan Brady - PA Images

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A footballer who has played for several clubs in England has appeared in court accused of fraud after allegedly leaving restaurants without paying bills worth thousands of pounds, including a tab for two shots of Japanese whisky valued at more than R44,000.

Michael Dome-Bemwin, 29, denied six counts of obtaining services dishonestly when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 11 June 2026. Prosecutors allege that the incidents took place between 29 January and 23 April 2026 across Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea.

Reports from CourtNewsUK and Metro state that the unpaid bills allegedly totalled £3,522.80, equivalent to about US$4,800 (approximately R77,000).

The most talked-about allegation involves two shots of Yamazaki malt whisky priced at £2,047, equivalent to about US$2,790 (approximately R44,000).

Judge reacts to alleged whisky tab

During the hearing, District Judge Briony Clarke reacted to the reported cost of the drinks. CourtNewsUK reported that the judge remarked:

"I would have to make a note of that venue to make sure I don't go... Remarkable!"

According to Metro, prosecutors allege that Dome-Bemwin also left other bills unpaid. These allegedly included £356.60 worth of whisky and bottled water, £70 for seven pints of lager and a fine-dining bill of £408.65.

Additional restaurant tabs of £362.25 and £278.30 were also mentioned in court.

Dome-Bemwin spoke only to confirm his identity and enter not guilty pleas to all six charges.

His lawyer, Stuart Harris, told the court:

"He accepts presence; he has very little recollection of the incidents."

Michael Dome-Bemwin arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, accused of a series of fraud and obtaining services by deception charges. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Michael Dome-Bemwin's football career and trial date

The striker has played for numerous clubs during his career, including Lewes, Whitehawk, Enfield Town, Harrow Borough, Weymouth, Ashford United, Clapton, Park View, Margate, Brentwood Town and Braintree Town.

Most recently, he has been associated with Greengate District FC, which competes in the Essex Alliance Football League Senior Division.

The court granted Dome-Bemwin bail. His trial is scheduled to begin on 7 December 2026 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The case remains before the courts. The unusual value of the whisky bill has attracted widespread attention, but the allegations against Dome-Bemwin will ultimately be tested during his scheduled trial later this year.

Economist predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

Briefly News also reported that a German economist whose forecasting model correctly predicted the last three FIFA World Cup winners has revealed his pick for the 2026 tournament champion.

Joachim Klement believes the Netherlands could finally lift their first World Cup trophy. He said the Dutch have a balanced squad with no obvious weaknesses and a strong defence. Klement also identified Japan as a potential dark horse, saying his model suggests the Asian side could cause major upsets during the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News