Jayden Adams' funeral date has now been revealed as tributes continue to pour in from across South Africa

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star's final farewell is expected to bring together family, teammates and supporters

His death continues to leave the football community in mourning as investigations remain under way

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Jayden Adams' funeral date has been revealed as South Africa prepares to bid farewell to the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The funeral date for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has been revealed as South Africa continues to mourn one of its brightest football talents. The 25-year-old, who died earlier this month, is expected to be laid to rest in Stellenbosch.

SABC News Morning Live reported on 15 July 2026 that Adams' funeral service is expected to take place on 25 July 2026. The broadcaster also said tributes have continued to pour in following the midfielder's death.

Police in Cape Town are investigating the circumstances surrounding Adams' death after his body was found on 11 July 2026. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death.

Tributes continue for Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) described Adams' death as "an immeasurable loss", saying he had recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup with pride and courage. The union also extended its condolences to his family, teammates and the wider football community.

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Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie also honoured the midfielder, saying:

"That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years."

Jayden Adams remembered after FIFA World Cup

Adams featured in three matches during South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign before Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Canada on 28 June 2026. A minute's silence was later observed before the World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway in his honour.

His father, Juanito Adams, also thanked supporters, saying the family was "struggling to process" the loss while appreciating the outpouring of support.

Jayden Adams' funeral date has been announced as South Africa prepares to bid farewell. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams death investigation continues

While funeral arrangements are now under way, police investigations into Adams' death remain ongoing. His funeral is expected to provide family, friends, teammates and supporters with an opportunity to celebrate the life of a player widely regarded as one of South African football's rising stars.

Ernst Middendorp raises difficult questions after Jayden Adams' death

Briefly News also reported that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp used Jayden Adams' death to raise wider questions about the pressures facing modern footballers.

Without speculating about Adams' cause of death, the German coach urged South African football to look beyond performances on the pitch and consider what happens to players away from the game.

Source: Briefly News