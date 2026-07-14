Family spokesman Brendine Johnson said memorial and funeral details for Jayden Adams would be shared once finalised

A SAFA delegation led by president Danny Jordaan visited the Adams family home in Stellenbosch on Monday to offer condolences

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and SAFA president Jordaan both paid tribute to the 25-year-old who represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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The family of Jayden Adams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder who passed away over the weekend, has not yet set a date for his memorial service or funeral.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Image: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Family spokesman Brendine Johnson confirmed on Monday 13 July 2026 that arrangements would be communicated publicly once they had been finalised.

Social media post speculates Jayden Adams' funeral date

However, a post on social media by @SundownsXtra alleged that the funeral service is confirmed for 25 July 2026 in Stellenbosch. Further details about the service and related arrangements are set to be announced by the family in due course

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Adams was 25 years old at the time of his death. His passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from players, clubs and supporters across the football world.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan led a delegation to the Adams family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Monday to offer condolences in person.

World Cup stint preceded his death

Adams had only recently returned to South Africa after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026, held across Canada, Mexico and the United States. He started two of the three group stage matches in which he appeared, including the 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, which took place just one day after his grandmother Marianna died.

He also started the 2-0 defeat to Mexico and came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea. South Africa was ultimately eliminated by Canada in the knockout rounds.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos also expressed his grief, and team manager Vincent Tseka admitted he was still struggling to process the news.

"I am still in shock and do not know how to digest this tragedy. Honestly, I have no words," he said.

Jayden Adams' net worth in rands

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Source: Briefly News