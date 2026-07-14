A video of Jayden Adams celebrating his 25th birthday, posted by his partner Aqueelah Adendorf, resurfaced after his shock death

The Bafana Bafana midfielder had been privately grieving the loss of his grandmother during the FIFA World Cup, and his close friend

The Mamelodi Sundowns star was part of the players who represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

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A video of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams celebrating his 25th birthday in May has gone viral following his shock death over the weekend, amassing over one million views on TikTok as fans mourn the footballer's passing.

Jayden Adams runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Adams had been called up to Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad just weeks after his birthday celebration with Adendorf, marking a career high that made the footage all the more poignant to those watching it circulate online.

Inside Adams' final birthday before passing

The footage, originally shared by his partner Aqueelah Adendorf, captured a surprise birthday party she organised for him. Adams is visibly delighted throughout the clip, surrounded by balloons, rose petals, and a PlayStation 5 as a gift. The video now serves as a painful reminder of what was his final birthday celebration.

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South African police have since launched an inquest into the circumstances of his death. Adams is believed to have taken his own life. Adendorf has publicly broken her silence, sharing an emotional tribute to the late footballer.

A year of private grief for Adams

Behind his on-field performances, Adams had been carrying a significant personal loss in recent months. During South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign, his grandmother, Marianna Adams, passed away the night before the team's group stage fixture against Czechia at the Atlanta Stadium in the United States. He started the match and remained on duty for the remainder of South Africa's tournament run, unable to attend her funeral.

Speaking after the game, he paid tribute to her:

"My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with her. She's the reason I'm here… Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her."

His grief extended further back. Adams had also been mourning the loss of his close friend and former Stellenbosch FC teammate Oshwin Andries, who was fatally stabbed in 2023. The circumstances surrounding Andries' death similarly remain unclear.

When Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the Betway Premiership title last season, Adams dedicated the achievement to his late friend, saying:

"Everything that I win is dedicated to him, Oswin Andries. This one goes to him, his family, my family, friends, and everyone back in Cape Town."

SA footballer dies in Cape Town

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African footballer collapsed and died during a league football match in Cape Town.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Source: Briefly News