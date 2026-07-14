Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died at the age of 25, becoming the fourth Mamelodi Sundowns player to pass away while on the club's books in two decades

Adams joined Sundowns in January 2025 and helped the club win the CAF Champions League before representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino led tributes as moments of silence were observed before the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals in Miami and Dallas

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The death of Jayden Adams at 25 has plunged Mamelodi Sundowns and South African football into grief, with the Bafana Bafana midfielder becoming the fourth player to die while on the club's books in just over twenty years.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away at 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Adams grew up in Cloetesville, on the outskirts of Stellenbosch, and used football as his route out of the hardships many young people in that community face. Stellenbosch FC identified his potential early, developing him through their academy before handing him his professional debut in 2020.

Over the following four and a half years, he made 139 appearances for the club, scored nine goals and was part of the squad that won the 2023 Carling Knockout, Stellenbosch FC's first major honour.

Another heartbreaking loss for Mamelodi Sundowns

The death of Jayden Adams has reopened old wounds for Mamelodi Sundowns, a club that has endured several heartbreaking losses over the years.

In 2007, midfielder Gift Leremi was killed in a car accident. More than a decade later, former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca died in a vehicle crash in 2020, before defender Motjeka Madisha also lost his life in a separate car accident later that year.

Adams has now become the latest player to be mourned by the Brazilians and the South African football community.

Although his life and career ended far too soon, Adams leaves behind an inspiring legacy. From his humble beginnings in Cloetesville to representing South Africa on football's biggest stage at the FIFA World Cup, he will be remembered as one of the country's most gifted and respected midfielders.

From Stellenbosch to the World Stage

Adams consistent performances persuaded Mamelodi Sundowns to sign him in January 2025. Despite the depth of talent at the Chloorkop club, Adams secured his place in the side and contributed to their CAF Champions League triumph, also representing Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup.

His journey with Bafana Bafana was not without difficulty. Coach Hugo Broos had previously dropped him following a disciplinary matter, but Adams responded by maturing both personally and professionally. Broos later acknowledged the transformation, noting that the midfielder had rediscovered the qualities that first brought him to national attention.

That renewed form earned Adams selection for South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, where Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

The scale of the tributes reflects how far Adams' influence had reached. Clubs, football associations and governments have all expressed condolences, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino also paying his respects. Before the World Cup quarter-finals held in Miami and Dallas on Saturday, impeccably observed moments of silence were held in his memory, underscoring the mark he had made on the global game in a career that ended far too soon.

Police provide update on Adams' death

Briefly News earlier reported that the Police have provided an update following the death of Adams as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and several football bodies led tributes as the Adams family requested privacy.

Source: Briefly News