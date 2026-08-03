Former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink shared a video of DA members grilling boerewors at their campaign gazebo in Pretoria on 2 August 2026

The DA members offered food to nearby ANC volunteers, who accepted the warm meal at the outdoor event

The lighthearted moment amused South Africans online, with many joking that the ANC comrades had spent their own braai money

DA campaign members sparked warm online reactions after sharing hot braai rolls with nearby ANC volunteers. Image: @cilliers_brink

Source: Instagram

Former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink posted a video on 2 August 2026 that had South Africans laughing and reflecting in equal measure. The clip showed DA members at their campaign gazebo in Pretoria, braaiing boerewors and sharing the food with ANC volunteers standing nearby. The ANC members accepted the meal without hesitation. What followed was a surprisingly warm exchange between people who, on paper, stand on opposite sides of South Africa's political divide.

A braai that crossed party lines

The sight of rival party members sharing a meal outdoors struck a chord with viewers. Rather than the usual tension associated with political campaigning, the video showed something far more human: hunger, generosity, and a moment of laughter shared across the aisle. Instagram user @cilliers_brink, who served as Mayor of Tshwane under the DA, appeared to make a pointed yet playful statement about the contrast between the two parties at the event.

Watch the DA braai moment that got South Africa talking in the Instagram video below:

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Mzansi reacts to the campaign braai

The clip quickly spread across social media, with South Africans finding both humour and meaning in the scene. Many commenters joked that the ANC volunteers had used up their own braai budget elsewhere, leaving them dependent on DA hospitality. Others took a more sincere view, seeing the moment as a small but meaningful example of what unity could look like.

User @michael.z.h said:

"ANC also had money for food, but they spent it on Gucci shirts."

User @robadam4557 wrote:

"Dignity for all South Africans 💙."

User @duiknet reacted:

"Wow, that says it all 😂."

User @hoorzukrennisha shared:

"Let's hope that being in politics is not a career but a willingness to serve the people, regardless of political affiliation."

User @az_g_al joked:

"The comrades ate the braai money 😭."

User @patsyparker703 added:

"Sharing is caring ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News