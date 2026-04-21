Pieter Kriel ignited a firestorm online after labelling the Democratic Alliance (DA) as being historically illiterate and self-righteous in a series of writings

The detailed critique shared on Facebook sparked a massive debate from viewers who agreed and some who disagreed with his views

Social media reactions ranged from viewers calling him a son of the soil to critics who claimed he was bashing the party to gain online relevance

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Pieter criticised the DA’s opposition to the NHI Bill and the Land Expropriation Act. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

Political commentator Pieter sparked a national debate after accusing the DA of using inherited advantage to control the narrative of good governance and transformation.

The post was shared on his Facebook account on 21 April 2026, where it immediately gained traction as viewers flooded the comments to share their opinions.

In a series of writings, he pointed out that the DA voted against the National Health Insurance Bill. He also said they rejected the Land Expropriation Act and challenged the Employment Equity Amendment Act. Facebook user Pieter Kriel argued that by opposing these measures, the party was prioritising the property rights of the advantaged over justice for the dispossessed.

Pieter Kriel criticises the DA

In a powerful caption, he stated that his criticism was a warning rather than a political preference. He claimed that the party uses a specific vocabulary designed to make dispossession sound reasonable and clean. The social critic added that the DA dismisses calls for justice as reverse racism.

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Briefly News reached out to Pieter Kriel for comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from him.

See the Facebook post below:

SA discusses Pieter's views

The post gained many comments from viewers who mostly praised Pieter for his willingness to acknowledge the ills of the past. Many viewers expressed their respect for the young man, with others jokingly calling him the future president of the Republic. Some wished that prominent figures such as Elon Musk and those who fled to America on genocide claims could be honest about Mzansi’s social issues. Others, however, accused Pieter of bashing the DA as a modus operandi to gain social relevance and for social media likes.

Viewers dubbed Pieter a son of the soil for standing up for historical justice. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

User @Pro Ramokoka said:

"SA future president.Our country will be in good hands."

User @Eileen Vorster shared:

"Pieter Kriel, you're a true son of the soil."

User @Comfort Metiso commented:

"Plain hard facts of the matter and the real reveal of the masked political masquerade by the mostly far-privileged group trying to cling to what is left of their ill-gained inheritance. That's a total face-off kinda expose' you penned there, Kriel."

User @Angelo Loock added:

"You are criticising the DA cause it brings you likes. It's your modus operandi for relevance."

User @Zulu Novels by Mabutho Kunene shared:

"I respect your brilliance. How I wish all white people could read your posts, especially Elon Musk, and those Afrikaaners who still act as victims while they know the truth."

User @Tumelo Ramongalo commented:

"Nothing to see here! Just another day of Pieter using populist rhetoric to paint himself as the enlightened vanguard of the black populace. Just him using his point of privilege to gain favour in the wrong way. Yet again."

User @Rupert Borman said:

"Well stated, and what’s worse and worrying is that the ANC and the other liberation forces seem not to have an answer for their fake political manoeuvring."

3 Brief news articles about Pieter Kriel

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Local political activist, known for his outspoken views on racial inequality, shared a heartfelt video from his visit to Palestine, bonding with little children.

Pieter Kriel called the unity displayed during rugby matches a mask of real issues, saying once the match finishes, people return to their unequal realities.

Source: Briefly News