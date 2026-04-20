Reports are circulating on social media regarding a violent altercation involving UK-based influencer @rielleuk and KLAUDIA GLAM

Videos emerging from the scene indicate that @rielleuk injured multiple people with her car during her aggressive outburst

The incident caused outrage online, with many calling for justice as unconfirmed reports of a fatality surfaced

Reports suggest a violent confrontation involving a UK influencer left several people injured. Image: @rielleuk / KLAUDIA GLAM

Source: Instagram

The online community has been left in a state of shock after a series of disturbing videos showed an influencer running over multiple people with her car, in a state of anger.

A content creator, TikTok user @ukthanos, discussed the incident on her platform on 19 April 2026, attracting responses from viewers who sought justice for KLAUDIA GLAM.

The incident, which allegedly took place in the United Kingdom, allegedly stemmed from an aggressive confrontation over a romantic dispute involving a man. Videos currently circulating across different platforms show a chaotic scene where @rielleuk, real name Gabrielle Carrington, ran over Klaudia Glam with a car. It was confirmed later that more than one individual sustained injuries during the struggle in the incident, which took place on 19 April 2026.

The UK influencers' altercation turns fatal

While reports are circulating on social media claiming that KLAUDIA GLAM, real name Klaudia Zakrzewska, has since passed on, no official statement has been released yet. The graphic nature of the videos and severity of the allegations have made the incident, which was also reported by online publication PopRant, a talking point across the world.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers express their views about the incident

The incident has led many social media users to use their platforms to condemn the violence. On TikTok user @ukthanos page, who called out @rielleuk for her actions, many viewers supported her. Some argued that the victim deserved justice and called for the perpetrator to be locked up for life. Others noted that the man at the centre of the dispute would likely move on with his life while those involved in the violence face devastating consequences.

Viewers were shocked by the incident and wondered what could have started the altercation. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

User @ Othilia added:

"The girl passed away, bro! She literally got out to hit her again. Disgusting human being."

User @Aaliyah commented:

"Have you seen what she posted on her Snapchat story hours before she did what she did?"

User @Mobillion said:

"We hear she’s brain dead 😩. That’s as good as dead😩."

User @Anon23 added:

"Lock her up for life. She’s a danger to the public."

User @Sandy shared:

"Over a man? While she’s in jail, that same man will be going on with his life. SMH."

User @Natzgreeneyez84_ commented:

"It was definitely intentional. Being filled with so much hate and jealousy over a man is crazy. The UK need the death penalty for certain things. The post she wrote before it, as well, is going around, making it look premeditated. Girls need to be kind to each other; no man is worth this."

3 Briefly News about acts of aggression

A road rage attack in Cape Town escalated after a minor collision, leading to a taxi driver smashing a family’s car window in front of a man, his wife and their six-month-old baby.

A Limpopo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison after she was found guilty of burning down her former lover’s house in a jealous rage.

A woman was busy taking content on her way to church when a hovering bird aggressively attacked her, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News