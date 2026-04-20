Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“No Man Is Worth This”: UK Influencers’ Beef Allegedly Over a Man Ends in Tragedy, SA Aggrieved
Family and Relationships

“No Man Is Worth This”: UK Influencers’ Beef Allegedly Over a Man Ends in Tragedy, SA Aggrieved

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • Reports are circulating on social media regarding a violent altercation involving UK-based influencer @rielleuk and KLAUDIA GLAM
  • Videos emerging from the scene indicate that @rielleuk injured multiple people with her car during her aggressive outburst
  • The incident caused outrage online, with many calling for justice as unconfirmed reports of a fatality surfaced

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

Unconfirmed social media reports have claimed a fatality occurred, though no official statement exists
Reports suggest a violent confrontation involving a UK influencer left several people injured. Image: @rielleuk / KLAUDIA GLAM
Source: Instagram

The online community has been left in a state of shock after a series of disturbing videos showed an influencer running over multiple people with her car, in a state of anger.

A content creator, TikTok user @ukthanos, discussed the incident on her platform on 19 April 2026, attracting responses from viewers who sought justice for KLAUDIA GLAM.

The incident, which allegedly took place in the United Kingdom, allegedly stemmed from an aggressive confrontation over a romantic dispute involving a man. Videos currently circulating across different platforms show a chaotic scene where @rielleuk, real name Gabrielle Carrington, ran over Klaudia Glam with a car. It was confirmed later that more than one individual sustained injuries during the struggle in the incident, which took place on 19 April 2026.

Read also

"Cape Town stays unpredictable": Sleeping homeless man mistaken for dead, prompting police call

The UK influencers' altercation turns fatal

While reports are circulating on social media claiming that KLAUDIA GLAM, real name Klaudia Zakrzewska, has since passed on, no official statement has been released yet. The graphic nature of the videos and severity of the allegations have made the incident, which was also reported by online publication PopRant, a talking point across the world.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers express their views about the incident

The incident has led many social media users to use their platforms to condemn the violence. On TikTok user @ukthanos page, who called out @rielleuk for her actions, many viewers supported her. Some argued that the victim deserved justice and called for the perpetrator to be locked up for life. Others noted that the man at the centre of the dispute would likely move on with his life while those involved in the violence face devastating consequences.

Read also

"Where's her 2026 content?": Ashley Robinson's last TikTok with her fiancé sparks debate

Others demanded justice for the victims involved in the incident
Viewers were shocked by the incident and wondered what could have started the altercation. Image: Westend61
Source: Getty Images

User @ Othilia added:

"The girl passed away, bro! She literally got out to hit her again. Disgusting human being."

User @Aaliyah commented:

"Have you seen what she posted on her Snapchat story hours before she did what she did?"

User @Mobillion said:

"We hear she’s brain dead 😩. That’s as good as dead😩."

User @Anon23 added:

"Lock her up for life. She’s a danger to the public."

User @Sandy shared:

"Over a man? While she’s in jail, that same man will be going on with his life. SMH."

User @Natzgreeneyez84_ commented:

"It was definitely intentional. Being filled with so much hate and jealousy over a man is crazy. The UK need the death penalty for certain things. The post she wrote before it, as well, is going around, making it look premeditated. Girls need to be kind to each other; no man is worth this."

3 Briefly News about acts of aggression

Read also

"Our country is going down the drain": Canadian man reacts to filthy JHB CBD, SA embarrassed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
United Kingdom
Hot:
Funny pronouns Sue aikens Bhuti omdala Violet summers Max dorsch