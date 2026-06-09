Popular Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi impressed South Africans on Saturday, 6 June 2026, when he reunited with his daughter, Asavela Mngqithi

This comes after the former Uzalo actress accused her football coaching dad of not being a present dad

South Africans on social media commented on the latest video of the father and daughter clip over the weekend

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A video of Asavela Mngqithi and her father Manqoba Mngqithi trends. Images: talker987

Source: Twitter

Content creator and actress Asavela Mngqithi caused a buzz on social media this weekend when she was spotted with her father, Manqoba Mngqithi.

The former Isibaya actress recently starred in SABC1's soapie Uzalo as Nurse Sizakele.

Manqoba made headlines in 2024 when Asavela accused him of being an absent father.

Social media user Busiwe Bubu shared a video on her X account of the actress with her father on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

"After years of estrangement, Asavela Mngqithi and her father, Manqoba Mngqithi, have mended their relationship and reunited," he wrote.

Social media user @mo_did also shared a clip on his X account of the actress and football coach.

"Asavela with her dad, great stuff," he captioned the post.

Social media users comment on the video

@MandlakheMkhiz4 commented:

"I am happy she fixed things with her dad."

@lepaka1234 reacted:

"I wish to do this with my sons. After the ordeal with their toxic mothers, all ties were cut for the sake of my peace. However, I seriously need to reunite."

@PoyilaniF wrote:

"Fathers always come back later in life."

@busiwe_bubu replied:

"Especially when the child became successful despite their absence."

@AldeledMawande said:

"So he's got bodyguards now."

@busiwe_bubu responded:

"The man is rich now. He coaches Sundowns."

@DilotsaT replied:

"He's more absent in this video than he's ever been in her life."

@KgomotsoMo21820 wrote:

"Why does coach Manqoba need bodyguards?"

@SireOfNations said:

"Estrangement cancelled by a daughter who clearly got her father's whole jawline and energy. The reunion hits different when genes this strong."

@DawieMokoena reacted:

"You’ve been estranged from your daughter for years, and the first time you see her, you give her a cold hug? Aowa banna!"

@Fortune_Mmidi responded:

"No man or woman can ever be too old to have their parent present in their lives... Irrespective of our growth, we remain kids before those who birthed us. May God strengthen their Réunion and give them joy for the days and years to come."

@seruleng8914 replied:

"The daughter, Asavela, was disrespectful for insulting her dad. No matter what happened, you dare not do that."

@busiwe_bubu commented:

"That Motsepe paycheck changed him

@MavoWorld replied:

"Hamba uzobuya..... Blood is thicker than water."

Actress Asavela Mngqithi and her father Manqoba Mngqithi's latest video gets Mzansi talking. Images: Asavela_M and MamelodiSundowns

Source: Instagram

Uzalo actress Asavela Mqokiyana discusses going through a divorce with a 6-month-old baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African actress and content creator Asavela Mqokiyana opened up about her 2024 divorce.

The former Isibaya actress was a guest on Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle's podcast, The Mommy Diaries.

South Africans and fans of the star took to Mqokiyana's interview on Sunday, 17 August 2024, to comment on her interview.

Source: Briefly News