Popular actress and content creator Asavela Mqokiyana is excited to land a role in SABC1's soapie Uzalo

The former Isibaya officially made her debut on the SABC1 show on Thursday, 5 June as Nurse Sizakele

The actress' industry friends and viewers of the show took to her Instagram post to welcome her and congratulate her

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana has secured the role of a nurse. Image: @AsavelaMqokiyana

Source: Instagram

Former Abomama star Asavela Mqokiyana has opened up about her latest role on SABC1's most-watched TV show, Uzalo.

Mqokiyana, who previously made headlines when she revealed she's no longer married portrays the character of Sizakele on the SABC show.

The former Isibaya star revealed to Drum Magazine this week that she's thrilled to join Mzansi's biggest show.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to shine. I'm looking forward to making a meaningful contribution," says Mqokiyana.

Mqokiyana also admits that she loves portraying her latest character as she's independent and intelligent.

The actress recently confirmed her latest character on her Instagram account when she shared snaps from the soapie.

"Yaas, I'm back! Catch me on @uzalo_sabc1. Monday to Friday at 20:30, with a brand new sbari (fool) that's gonna blow your mind! Please tune in!" she captioned her post.

South African actress' TV career

TVSA reports that the talented actress first auditioned for a role in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Isithembiso, before landing a role in Isibaya.

The star made her on-screen debut as Ntwenhle on the Mzansi Magic telenovela on 26 February 2018 until 2021.

Mqokiyana also secured a role as Amogelang in 1Magic's drama series Abomama on 3 July 2021.

The actress and mother of one has also starred in the second season of e.tv's cancelled medical drama Durban Gen as Amahle.

The popular star shared in an interview with Zimoja in February 2025 that she was ready to work as an actress again after exiting her role in Isibaya.

The soapie welcomes the actress to the show

The SABC1 soapie recently introduced the actress on its Instagram page to its viewers on Wednesday, 4 June.

"Awww kodwa weNesi. Introducing Sizakele @asavela__m. TX tomorrow night at 8:30 pm," wrote the show.

BeautiflMrsVellem reacted to her latest role and said:

"Back to your craft... I am so happy."

Lidzlee said:

"I loved seeing you back on our screens."

Pertuniahmn responded:

"I am going back to watching Uzalo ."

I am SibongileKuhle said:

"It is the description describing the character or the person because I mean. Knock them out gorgeous!"

Former 'Isibaya' star has joined SABC1's soapie 'Uzalo'. Images: @asamqokiyana and @MadelaniMnyandu

Source: Twitter

