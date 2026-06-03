DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— KwaZulu-Natal artists are demanding an end to political favouritism and factionalism before committing to help the African National Congress (ANC) reclaim lost municipalities as the Local Government Election weekend registration drive draws near. This emerged during an ANC mobilisation meeting in Durban on 2 June 2026, where the party sought to secure creative sector support for its upcoming election campaigns.

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The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal had a meeting with artists to campaign for the party. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

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The ANC provincial task team convener, Mike Mabuyakhulu, directed ANC mayors to allocate municipal budgets for hiring local artists during service delivery roadshows in preparation for the Local Government Elections.

Mabuyakhulu urged artists to assist the party in winning back all 54 provincial municipalities, emphasising a reciprocal relationship where the party supports artists who in turn aid ANC campaigns. He also encouraged artists to join party structures and run as councillor candidates to directly voice their grievances.

However, artists refused to give the ANC unconditional support. Representatives raised sharp concerns regarding the party’s past reliance on popular figures at the expense of lesser-known talent. A poet and podcaster, Flymotion, noted that previous similar engagements only resulted in employment for a select, popular group.

Artists demand inclusion

Artist and ANC activist Mapule Mchunu stated that internal ANC factional battles directly led to the economic sabotage of artists suspected of backing rival factions. Mchunu stated that artists have historically supported the party but insisted that leadership must eliminate factionalism.

She further demanded that the ANC stop questioning the loyalty of artists who perform at opposition events, noting that they require the income. Mabuyakhulu announced that regional volunteer programmes are underway across 11 regions, inviting artists to a forthcoming eThekwini event and Durban gala dinner.

ANC opens candidacy to all

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC, in a bid to secure votes, has opened its candidacy application to non-ANC members. The decision left many South Africans with strong opinions.

Source: Briefly News