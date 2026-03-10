Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

IEC Announces Voter Registration Weekend Dates, South Africans Excited
Politics

IEC Announces Voter Registration Weekend Dates, South Africans Excited

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The Independent Electoral Commission has announced the date for local government elections registration
  • The IEC held a press briefing in Tshwane as it prepares for the upcoming elections, which will be held between 2026 and 2027
  • South Africans expressed excitement that they will be heading to the polls, as many shared an appetite to change the political order

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

The Independent Electoral Commission's Commissioner Sy Mamabolo announced that the voter registration weekend for the local government elections will be in June 2026
Sy Mamabolo said the time to register for voting is nigh. Images: IEC South Africa
Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) excited South Africans after announcing the voter registration dates for the upcoming 2026/2027 Local Government Elections on 10 March 2026.

The IEC held a press briefing in Tshwane. IEC commissioner Sy Mamabolo announced that the voter registration weekend will be on 20 and 21 June 2026. The date will allow voters to make arrangements to register at their nearest voting station.

Read also

Viral social media post claims illegal candidate in Gqeberha, IEC sets record straight

South Africa’s political funding transparency is lauded

Mamabolo also revealed that South Africa was recognised as the most advanced African country in digital political finance disclosure and is one of only two African nations publishing political data online. This was revealed in Transparency International’s November 2025 report titled “Digital Disclosure of Political Finance”. It listed South Africa and Morocco as the only two countries in Africa that publish political finance information digitally. The IEC revealed, however, that the Multi-Party Democracy Fund has not received funding for the past two years.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

The Independent Electoral Commission is preparing for the 2026/2027 Local Government Elections
The IEC is gearing up for the upcoming elections. Image: Nigel Jared
Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X showed their excitement. Others wished the voting period were earlier than the period announced by the IEC.

Ema Nyana said:

“We shall be there.”

Maxwell added:

“I’m ready. Who I’ll vote for in Tshwane is my secret, but there will be signs.”

Famous moneys issued a warning to non-voters:

“The next time your tyres get destroyed by a pothole, you can’t afford to take a shower because there’s no water, or the electricity is inexplicably gone for an entire weekend, remember that you haven’t registered to vote.

Read also

Newly-appointed Johannesburg Deputy Mayor defends her position, residents laugh

IsaacKgafela observed:

“Julius Malema will be sentenced before the elections. Wow.”

Raesetja joked:

“Somebody said it’s time to hide their walking sticks.”

3 Briefly News articles about the IEC

Read also

Democratic Alliance launches billboard mocking Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

Tags:
IEC South AfricaSouth Africa Elections
Hot:
Elaine hendrix Sue aikens Ali siddiq Lolo wood Marlene kamakawiwoole