The Independent Electoral Commission has announced the date for local government elections registration

The IEC held a press briefing in Tshwane as it prepares for the upcoming elections, which will be held between 2026 and 2027

South Africans expressed excitement that they will be heading to the polls, as many shared an appetite to change the political order

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) excited South Africans after announcing the voter registration dates for the upcoming 2026/2027 Local Government Elections on 10 March 2026.

The IEC held a press briefing in Tshwane. IEC commissioner Sy Mamabolo announced that the voter registration weekend will be on 20 and 21 June 2026. The date will allow voters to make arrangements to register at their nearest voting station.

South Africa’s political funding transparency is lauded

Mamabolo also revealed that South Africa was recognised as the most advanced African country in digital political finance disclosure and is one of only two African nations publishing political data online. This was revealed in Transparency International’s November 2025 report titled “Digital Disclosure of Political Finance”. It listed South Africa and Morocco as the only two countries in Africa that publish political finance information digitally. The IEC revealed, however, that the Multi-Party Democracy Fund has not received funding for the past two years.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X showed their excitement. Others wished the voting period were earlier than the period announced by the IEC.

Ema Nyana said:

“We shall be there.”

Maxwell added:

“I’m ready. Who I’ll vote for in Tshwane is my secret, but there will be signs.”

Famous moneys issued a warning to non-voters:

“The next time your tyres get destroyed by a pothole, you can’t afford to take a shower because there’s no water, or the electricity is inexplicably gone for an entire weekend, remember that you haven’t registered to vote.

IsaacKgafela observed:

“Julius Malema will be sentenced before the elections. Wow.”

Raesetja joked:

“Somebody said it’s time to hide their walking sticks.”

The IEC revealed to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs that it faced unprecedented challenges during the 2024 General Elections, which concluded on 29 May 2024. Mamabolo informed Parliament that despite the challenges, there was no evidence of vote rigging or external infiltration of the commission.

The IEC anticipated one voter registration weekend for the 2026/2027 Local Government Elections, according to Mamabolo, who held a press briefing on 21 August 2025. He said that the commission had hoped for two voter registration weekends.

The IEC also revealed that the Democratic Alliance received over R32 million in funding, making it the most funded political party for the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year. The African National Congress and ActionSA were the only other parties that made submissions and revealed their donors.

