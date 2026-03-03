The City of Johannesburg’s new deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, discussed her new position and plans for the city

She spoke a week after she was appointed to the position, following a decision to create the position

South Africans questioned the need for a deputy mayor, and some were not moved by her promises

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg’s deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, defended her position as criticism aimed at her appointment mounted.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Masuku responded to questions about whether R10 million would be spent to create an office space for her. She was also asked about whether her salary would increase from that of a Member of the Mayoral Committee to a Deputy Mayor.

Masuku defends her position

The former MMC of Finance said that the allegations of a R10 million office space were not true. She added that the Deputy Executive Mayor continues to be the MMC of Finance. Masuku pointed out that the staff complement will remain the same.

“The office establishment that the MMC of Finance occupied will continue. The Deputy Executive Mayor’s role continues with all the packages in line with the upper limits as determined by the Minister of COGTA (Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs),” she added.

Masuku was elected unopposed during council proceedings on 26 February 2026. Her position as the MMC was dissolved, and its responsibilities were absorbed into the deputy mayor’s office. Masuku’s appointment came as Mayor Dada Morero faced a motion of no-confidence. He survived his previous motion after the African National Congress involved rule18 of the Council’s Standing Rules and Orders and secured a secret ballot.

South Africans blast Masuku

Masuku’s explanations on X did not impress South Africa.

Lesiba said:

“Politicians are busy creating positions for them to eat.”

Sika asked:

“What powers does she have?”

Beyond remarked:

“ She failed and is still failing as the MMC.”

Cassiday Rangata joked:

“Maybe she’ll enter into an MOU with the province for some gains in the Gautrain handover.”

Mpho asked:

“Is she making sure that revenue collection per month is as close to 100% as possible right now since she’s the Finance MMC?” What percentage of the budget is actually going towards infrastructure so that these problems eventually become a thing of the past?”

