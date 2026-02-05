The Johannesburg MMC for Transport and the Patriotic Alliance deputy president, Kenny Kunene, slammed Dada Morero

Kunene is running for the mayoral seat in the build-up to the upcoming local government elections, where he criticised Morero’s leadership

South Africans disagreed with him, and some netizens called him out, accusing him of corruption

Kenny Kunene slammed Dada Morero. Images: MMC Kenny Kunene/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, slammed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s leadership. He also said he knows what the City of Johannesburg needs to prosper.

According to SABC News, Kunene discussed his relationship with embattled Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero on 5 February 2026. Morero has faced several motions of no confidence since assuming office. Kunene said that Morero cannot work with people and does not appreciate that the PA is in a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC). He said that Morero wished that the ANC were in the majority so that he could be the alpha and omega.

Kenny Kunene praises himself

Kunene also discussed the PA’s campaign in preparation for the upcoming local government elections, which will take place between November 2026 and January 2027. Kunene said that he believed that he was the man for the job of Johannesburg Mayor.

Kunene described himself as decisive with the ability to deal with the costs of the problem, not its effects. He also said that the current government deals with the effects of the problem and not the problem.

Kenny Kunene said he knows what Johannesburg needs. Image: MMC Kenny Kunene

Who else is running for Mayor in Johannesburg?

The race for the mayoral position in Johannesburg is intense. The Democratic Alliance (DA) put forward former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille as its candidate for the position. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who served as the Mayor of Johannesburg under the Democratic Alliance, availed himself as the mayoral candidate.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were not impressed by Kunene. Some referenced the statements Kunene made when he was found outside of Katiso Molefe’s house when he was arrested for the murder of Armand Swart.

Samuel Munny said:

“He made up a lousy story not so long ago, was suspended, and then reinstated. We are being led indeed.”

Mageza Mzaca said:

“Yes. The advantage is that he will even take a journalist along for an interview.”

Akeel Omar said:

“When is South Africa going to be free from corrupt leaders? We need good, honest people with a passion to run this country.”

Asnath Katane said:

“Everyone knows how to do it until the money comes in.”

Rassie Erasmus said:

“Let him turn the richest city into the poorest city. He knows how.”

