A woman blew out her birthday candle and made a wish that had South Africa in stitches

The birthday setup put together by her partner was simple but sweet, with food and a candle that had people talking

People had mixed reactions, with some laughing and others jumping to defend the woman and her big dream

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman celebrating her birthday. Images: @nikiwe.mbonda

Source: TikTok

A birthday video posted on TikTok on 28 April 2026 by @nikiwe.mbonda had South Africa grinning from ear to ear. The woman at the centre of the celebration made a wish nobody saw coming. Her partner set up a small table in their home with a full spread of fish and chips, a loaf of white bread, a bottle of wine with glasses, Doritos, peanuts and a large chocolate cake with a lit candle. It wasn't a fancy birthday candle either, but a regular household candle.

He filmed her as she got ready to blow it out and make her wish. She closed her eyes, took a breath and said with sincerity:

"When I grow up, I want to become a doctor."

What made the moment so special was how genuinely she meant it. She didn't laugh or play it off. She said it like she believed it with everything in her, which is exactly what got people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some found the "when I grow up" part hilarious, given that she's already an adult, while others were quick to point out that becoming a doctor is absolutely still possible, no matter your age. The candle also got its own moment. Several people pointed out it was a load-shedding or room candle rather than a birthday one.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves woman's birthday wish

South Africans had plenty to say on the woman's TikTok page:

@Mamakhe simply asked:

"Which grow up? 😭"

@KagisoKagiSenne wrote thoughtfully:

"I just learned something from this video. We are our biggest enemies for not thinking highly of ourselves. This lady still sees the opportunity to better her life and change her current situation. It's never too late to start over 👍🏾"

@Morakane said:

"Food, wine, snacks, cake and the person she loves. This is so awesome 🥰🥰🥰"

@Ps.23 defended the setup:

"People are laughing at the candle but this is better than nothing at all! It's the effort for me! 🕯"

@hidochashec joked:

"That candle is for big wishes."

@QueeN added:

"With that candle, any wish can be granted."

@ZiPho said:

"I don't know if it's possible, but ngathi she can prove all of you wrong and study till she's a doctor. She didn't specify which kind of doctor either, so it's very possible 😭"

@AmahleZungu laughed:

"When I grow up? 😭😭"

@Nalo wrote warmly:

"It's her turn bafazi 🥺 Happy birthday diva 🥳"

A woman celebrating her birthday. Images: @nikiwe.mbonda

Source: TikTok

More birthday moments

Source: Briefly News