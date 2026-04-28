A TikTok video capturing King Mswati III cutting his custom birthday cake at Somhlolo National Stadium on April 24, 2026, has set social media alight. The footage, posted by @ashfaq.ahmedahmed, showed the Swazi king marking his 58th birthday and Ruby Jubilee. But it was King Misuzulu’s body language standing beside him that got people talking.

Pictures before cutting the cake. Images: @ashfaq.ahmedahmed

Source: TikTok

Two kings, one celebration

The event was a major national occasion combining King Mswati III’s 58th birthday with his 40th anniversary on the throne. It doubled as a public holiday across Eswatini and drew large crowds to the stadium. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulu nation was among the notable guests seated next to King Mswati at the event.

The cake itself was a custom creation topped with a royal crown, and Mswati sliced through it in front of the large crowd. Although the king’s actual birthday falls on April 19th, the celebration was officially observed on April 24th.

Viewers online, however, were less focused on the pageantry and more on King Misuzulu’s demeanour. Many people commented that the Zulu king looked disengaged during the birthday festivities. Some said he appeared bored and like he had no desire to be there.

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See the TikTok clip below:

TikTokers react to the clip

@futhimahlangu commented:

“Bayede looks bored. 😏”

@Sinalo Lilitha wrote:

“Knowing him, those might be diamonds on the blazer. 😭”

@James Edwin baloyi said:

“Bayede just wants to go home.”

@Chaoz Tedu Putswa noted:

"I am sure the celebration alone is R60m."

Source: Briefly News