Community Members Protest Outside KwaDukuza Court Ahead of Monswamy Massacre Suspects’ Appearance
KWADUKUZA, KWAZULU-NATAL— Members of the community in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, demanded that the three men arrested for the Monswamy massacre be denied bail as they are expected to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on 28 April 2026.
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IOL posted a video of the protest on its @IOL X account. Members gathered outside the court where the suspects, who were arrested days after the bodies of the Monswamy family members were found, will appear. Protesters included members from different political parties and organisations. They held placards with words like “No bail, no mercy”, “real men don’t rape” and “real men don’t abuse”. They also sang struggle songs and chanted in the presence of the police. Family members have also joined in the gathering outside the court. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli also arrived at the court to attend the proceedings.
View the video on X here:
What happened to the Monswamy family?
Allen Monswamy, his wife Sandy, their children Kraidon and Shamaria, their relatives Gonosagren Padayachee, Mooniamma Padayachee and Mariama Happanah were kidnapped from Allen’s home in Newark on 21 April 2026. The suspects broke into their home and robbed them. The South African Police Service (SAPS) reported that one of the suspects raped Allen’s daughter during the ordeal.
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The suspects loaded the Monswamys into Allen’s Ford Ranger, where they drove to Melmoth, 200 kilometres away. The suspects forced the family members to empty their bank accounts. The suspect, who allegedly raped Allen’s daughter, allegedly raped her again. Three were shot to death, and four were stabbed to death.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za