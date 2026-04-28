KWADUKUZA, KWAZULU-NATAL— Members of the community in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, demanded that the three men arrested for the Monswamy massacre be denied bail as they are expected to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on 28 April 2026.

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Community members called for the Monswamy suspects not to be given bail. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

IOL posted a video of the protest on its @IOL X account. Members gathered outside the court where the suspects, who were arrested days after the bodies of the Monswamy family members were found, will appear. Protesters included members from different political parties and organisations. They held placards with words like “No bail, no mercy”, “real men don’t rape” and “real men don’t abuse”. They also sang struggle songs and chanted in the presence of the police. Family members have also joined in the gathering outside the court. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli also arrived at the court to attend the proceedings.

View the video on X here:

What happened to the Monswamy family?

Allen Monswamy, his wife Sandy, their children Kraidon and Shamaria, their relatives Gonosagren Padayachee, Mooniamma Padayachee and Mariama Happanah were kidnapped from Allen’s home in Newark on 21 April 2026. The suspects broke into their home and robbed them. The South African Police Service (SAPS) reported that one of the suspects raped Allen’s daughter during the ordeal.

The suspects loaded the Monswamys into Allen’s Ford Ranger, where they drove to Melmoth, 200 kilometres away. The suspects forced the family members to empty their bank accounts. The suspect, who allegedly raped Allen’s daughter, allegedly raped her again. Three were shot to death, and four were stabbed to death.

Source: Briefly News