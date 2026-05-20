The case against Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane and two others was recently struck off the roll in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court

Sibanyoni and Sindane, two prominent taxi bosses, were spotted partying it up as they celebrated the recent ruling in the Mpumalanga court

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the situation surrounding the case and the pair's decision to celebrate the outcome

Bafana Sindane and Joe Sibanyoni were seen partying after their case was struck off the roll. Image: Talitha CUMI News Report/ Avimedia

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and Bafana ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane are living it up after their extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll.

Sibanyoni and Sindane, two prominent taxi bosses, recently appeared before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court alongside Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

Their appearance came after a Mpumalanga businessman alleged that Sibanyoni and his co-accused extorted over R2.2 million from him over three years. The high-profile case was struck off the roll, though, after the State prosecutor failed to appear for the bail application.

Sibanyoni and Sindane party after the court ruling

Following the court’s ruling to strike the matter from the roll, Sibanyoni and his co-accused celebrated inside and outside the courtroom.

But celebrations did not end there. A video has now surfaced of the two taxi bosses celebrating at what appeared to be a party. Sibanyoni and Sindane danced energetically to E'Pop by King P, Malemon, and Tumilemang at a celebration to mark the ruling.

Sibanyoni and Sindane were in great spirits, as were the guests, who came out to support them.

What’s next for Sibanyoni and Sindane?

While the case against the four men was struck off the roll, the charges have not been dropped.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has already noted that the matter will be re-enrolled, with police confident that they have strong evidence against the accused.

The NPA is also waiting for a report from Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba, the prosecutor in the matter, regarding his absence. He has been suspended as well.

Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza were charged with extortion and money laundering. Image: Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

South Africans discuss Sibanyoni and Sidane’s celebrations

Social media users weighed in on the pair’s party, with some noting that they were celebrating, but the case would still be re-enrolled.

@EFFDefence2026 said:

“I thought Cat Matlala was a real deal until I learned about Lord Sibanyoni.”

@WitOnTheWire noted:

“But then this is so premature, because the NPA is going to re-enrol the case. Does he think every prosecutor and every judge is going to be intimidated by him?”

@Law_Jabs agreed:

“Premature celebrations. They are still going to sleep inside. They must hold their horses.”

@MbusoKhoza_ said:

“Their case is being re-enrolled as we speak. Hangover will deal with them in prison.”

@ZGiviene agreed:

“Struck off the roll does not automatically mean acquitted or innocent. It usually means the case is temporarily removed. I'm so surprised to see people celebrating afterwards. Legally, the door is still open for the case to return.”

@Msijaman suggested:

“Even if he goes to prison, he'll throw a party in there.”

@Melo_Malebo exclaimed:

“This can’t be how it ends. It shouldn’t end with the bad guys winning.”

Advocate Shaun Abrahams unhappy with Sibanyoni's arrest

In a related article, Advocate Shaun Abrahams weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Joe Sibanyoni's case.

Briefly News noted that Abrahams is a former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and is now representing the Mpumalanga taxi boss.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the case and Abrahams' comments about the organisation he previously led.

Source: Briefly News