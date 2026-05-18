MPUMALANGA – The extortion and money laundering case against two prominent taxi bosses in Mpumalanga has been struck off the roll.

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The case against Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Oupa Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza has been struck off the roll. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Taxi bosses Joe Sibanyoni and Bafana Oupa Sindane, as well as Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appeared before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on 18 May 2026 for the continuation of the bail hearing.

The matter could not proceed, however, as the State prosecutor did not show up for court. Sibanyoni’s legal representative, Shaun Abrahams, then asked the court to remove the matter from the roll and, if that didn’t happen, to grant the accused bail.

Magistrate Siphokazi Tonjeni ruled that the matter be struck off the roll, saying it was a case of undue delay of proceedings.

Source: Briefly News