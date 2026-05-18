The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is again under the spotlight as supporters prepare to march to the Union Buildings, demanding answers

Frustration over delays, courtroom drama and claims surrounding the investigation continues to divide public opinion across South Africa

The planned protest comes nearly 12 years after the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead in Vosloorus

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Union Buildings march planned over Senzo Meyiwa murder case frustrations. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The family and supporters of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa are expected to march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday, May 19, to demand that the justice system speed up the long-running murder trial linked to his 2014 killing.

The planned protest comes as frustration continues to grow over delays in the case, which has stretched for more than a decade. Supporters say they want answers and accountability as the legal proceedings continue in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial frustrations grow

Speaking to SABC News, General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) president Mametlwe Sebei said the family had been “failed at all levels”.

“Well, I mean, the family has been failed at all levels,” Sebei said.

“Firstly, we have got to go back. The police took time with the investigations, took years before the matter was brought to trial.”

Sebei also criticised the handling of the case in court and said repeated setbacks had prolonged the matter.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said. “From 2014, we are in what? 2026? In May? And it doesn't seem that justice is within sight.”

The murder trial has faced several interruptions over the years, including judicial changes and legal disputes involving the defence and prosecution teams.

See the interview below:

Supporters back national shutdown over Senzo Meyiwa case

Earlier this year, supporters of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa proposed a national shutdown. They said they wanted to highlight concerns over the murder investigation and ongoing trial.

Organisers also said they had received the blessing of the Meyiwa family for demonstrations planned for May 19. One of the organisers, Hubert Maphumulo, claimed supporters believed “the true masterminds behind the 2014 killing remain at large”.

The demonstrations are expected to focus on calls for justice and accountability. Supporters also want faster progress in the long-running case.

Maphumulo also raised concerns about alleged evidence fabrication linked to the case. However, these allegations remain before the courts and have not been proven.

The trial involves five accused men: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They have all pleaded not guilty.

SAPS officers stand guard during the funeral of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 1, 2014. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's family divided over trial direction

The case has also exposed divisions within the Meyiwa family. IOL reported in April that Senzo’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, wants the case reopened. He also wants the murder reinvestigated.

Sifiso reportedly believes the wrong men are on trial. He has also opened criminal cases linked to allegations of defeating the ends of justice. Meanwhile, family member Siyabonga Miya said he still believes the current court process could deliver justice.

The murder of Senzo Meyiwa shocked South Africa. He was shot at the Vosloorus home of singer Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014.

As supporters prepare to march to the Union Buildings, they say they remain determined to keep public attention on the case.

Former MMA fighter dies saving girls from drowning

Briefly News also reported that former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev has been hailed as a hero after a tragic incident at a popular tourist lake in Kyrgyzstan.

The 30-year-old’s final moments have sparked emotional reactions across social media, with many people praising his bravery after reports emerged about what happened during the dramatic lakeside ordeal.

Source: Briefly News