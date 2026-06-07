A North West school community has been left mourning after the death of a beloved teenage sports star whose courage inspired many

Friends, teachers and parents have shared emotional tributes, remembering the youngster's determination, warmth and impact on those around her

The talented learner excelled in multiple sporting codes and is being celebrated for the legacy she leaves behind both on and off the field

Potchefstroom Gimnasium in North West is grieving the heartbreaking death of one of its star students and talented young athletes, Christie Moolman.

Potchefstroom Gimnasium Grade 11 learner Christie Moolman passed away after succumbing to cancer. Image:@potchgimmies

Source: Instagram

Moolman, a Grade 11 learner at the school, succumbed to cancer after what the school described as a "long and courageous battle". While her family has not publicly shared further details about her illness, the young sportswoman is being remembered for her resilience, determination and positive spirit.

Christie represented Potchefstroom Gimnasium in tennis and was pictured competing in the NWU Prestige Schools Tournament in 2023. Tributes from friends, teachers, parents and fellow learners have highlighted her achievements across several sporting disciplines.

Potchefstroom Gimnasium confirms Christie Moolman's death

The school confirmed the sad news in a social media post on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Christie Moolman, a Grade 11 learner, who passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Christie will be remembered for her kindness, her beautiful smile and a fighting spirit that everyone admired. She lived life to the fullest and made her mark on various sports courts and fields, and had a very special place in the girls' hostel.

Christie will always have a very special place in Gimmie and Cachet's hearts. We pray for Jesus' comfort and peace for her family and relatives during this extremely difficult time."

The Potchefstroom Gimnasium has mourned multi-talented athlete Christie Moolman. Image:@christiemoolman

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in for Christie Moolman

Several learners, teachers and parents expressed their heartbreak and shock after learning of Christie's passing. Many social media users described her as an all-round sports star who excelled in multiple disciplines.

Ashley Nieuwenhuyzen wrote:

"Great netball player. May the Lord cover you, Moolmans, with so much love."

Johan van der Berg said:

"She was the biggest example of guts for me. Still always friendly, still gave her best on the netball court. Good luck to the Moolman family."

Zenda Tuck Wasyliszy added:

"So sorry to hear about Christie. She was a beautiful child, and it was a privilege to get to know her on the tennis court and the javelin field. We lift you in our prayers."

Michelle van der Westhuizen commented:

"You will be missed. I will always remember how we laughed in church."

Marieta Pelser wrote:

"This is a big shock. Such a beautiful girl and far too young. We pray for her family and friends for supernatural strength from above through this difficult time. Rest in peace, Christie."

Gerrit van Niekerk said:

"This is very sad. Christie was so very special with her beautiful smile and sincere heart. Strength to Jaco, Wanda and the family. Our prayers are with you during this time of deep sorrow."

Christelle Joubert added:

"Our hearts go out, and we cry with the entire Gimmie community and Christie's parents, sisters and family. We will always cherish the best memories of her. She was a dear, beautiful and brave daughter who always smiled despite the challenges she faced. We pray for everyone who loved her."

As seen in the post below.

Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George karate champion and also the passing away of a schoolboy rugby star in Johannesburg.

Netball school star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Her passing left many stunned just weeks after she was selected for the Mpumalanga Nkangala Under-19 netball team.

Source: Briefly News