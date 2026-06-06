A community in George continues to mourn the loss of a talented young karate athlete whose death has sparked an outpouring of grief across South Africa.

The 12-year-old's mother has shared memories of her son, offering a glimpse into the dreams, ambitions and personality that made him special

Tributes have flooded social media, with many describing the youngster as a bright, kind-hearted and inspiring child

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a mental health expert who highlighted the importance of recognising emotional challenges faced by children and young achievers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

As family and friends gathered on Saturday, 6 June 2026, to bid farewell to beloved 12-year-old George, karate champion Morgan Mentoor's mother, Gaynor Mafutu Mentoor, shared a touching memory about her son's dream of one day playing rugby.

Morgan Mentoor tragically passed away last week. Image: Grace Mentoor Mafutu

Source: Facebook

Morgan's tragic death last week touched many South Africans, particularly those in his hometown of George. While mourning her loss, Gaynor has found comfort in the cherished memories her son left behind, taking to Facebook in recent days to honour him with heartfelt tributes.

In one of the emotional posts she shared on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Gaynor reflected on Morgan's passion for both karate and rugby.

"Morgan had to choose between rugby and karate. He thought he was playing fierce, so the guy decided that rugby was going to mix with karate because their times of practice did not work out as he thought. So he said he can play rugby again next year. It was something he enjoyed to the fullest. Karate, thank you Sam," she wrote.

As seen in the post below.

The post resonated with many South Africans, who offered messages of support and condolences to the grieving family.

Elmarie Olwagen wrote:

"Most beautiful boy💔 Good luck to everyone whose life he touched."

Chervette Barnardo commented:

"He has done and lived what makes him happy. Good luck to his family."

Vena Fredericks said:

"Cherish this, Gaynor. There will be a lot of good things to come. Good luck."

Johanna Nicolaai said:

"Beautiful personality 💕💕💕."

Verushka Forbes added:

"Please keep on posting about him ❤️."

Morgan was a Grade 6 learner at Outeniqua Primary School. He had practised karate for five years and had earned a brown belt. His ultimate goal was to achieve the coveted black belt.

12-year-old Morgan Mentoor was a learner at Outeniqua Primary School. Image: Grace Mentoor Mafutu

Source: Facebook

Mental health expert discusses pressures facing young achievers

Following Morgan's death, Briefly News spoke to mental health expert Dr Faith Mahlangu about the hidden emotional pressures that some children may face.

According to Dr Mahlangu, young people can experience pressure from multiple sources, including fears of failure and concerns about disappointing parents, coaches, teachers or teammates.

"Children may begin to feel that they are only valued when they are winning, performing, scoring or meeting expectations. Over time, this can create a silent emotional burden," she explained.

She added that maintaining the image of being "the strong one" or "the talented one" can sometimes make children feel unable to express sadness or emotional struggles.

Why emotional conversations matter for children

Dr Mahlangu noted that children do not always communicate emotional distress directly. Instead, signs may emerge through changes in behaviour, mood, academic performance or relationships.

She said parents, teachers and coaches should pay attention to warning signs such as withdrawal, irritability, tearfulness, loss of confidence, avoidance of activities they once enjoyed and noticeable changes in performance.

The expert also warned that perfectionism can be particularly challenging for young people.

While a child may appear disciplined, focused and hardworking from the outside, they may internally be struggling with anxiety, fear of failure and harsh self-criticism. Dr Mahlangu explained that when a child's sense of self-worth becomes closely tied to performance, mistakes and setbacks can feel overwhelming.

She emphasised that conversations about children's emotional wellbeing should not only happen after a tragedy.

"Schools and sporting organisations should be speaking about mental health in a proactive, ongoing way, not only after something painful has happened," she said.

Dr Mahlangu added that children should be taught that emotional distress is not a sign of weakness and that asking for help is both healthy and necessary. She also encouraged parents to create home environments where children feel valued beyond achievements, trophies, marks or medals.

"Conversations about emotions should be normalised. Asking children regularly how they are feeling, what is stressing them and what feels difficult helps them build emotional language over time," she said.

Morgan was laid to rest in George on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News earlier reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

Source: Briefly News