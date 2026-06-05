An 11-year-old football captain has died months after a devastating house fire left him critically injured

Tributes have poured in from teammates, coaches and community members who remembered his courage and leadership

His family described him as a brave young fighter whose battle touched many hearts

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Young football captain Cole Leighton has died aged 11 after a months-long battle for life following a devastating house fire in January 2026. Image: Liverpoolecho.com

Source: UGC

An 11-year-old football captain who was critically injured in a house fire earlier this year has died following a lengthy battle for survival. Cole Leighton passed away on 29 May 2026, almost five months after a fire tore through his family's home in Clayton-le-Woods, Lancashire, on 6 January.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the blaze left both Cole and his mother, Kim Leighton, fighting for their lives. While Kim has since been discharged from hospital and continues her recovery, Cole succumbed to his injuries after months of treatment.

Paying tribute to their son, his devastated parents described him as a brave young fighter who never stopped battling.

His family said:

"My heart is broken, life is so cruel. You deserved so much more Cole. I don't know why we were chosen to go through this, but one thing I do know Cole is you're the bravest, strongest boy we will ever know."

They added:

"My little warrior. We'll be forever proud of you. Thank you for fighting so hard for us. We won't ever stop loving you."

Charnock Richard FC mourns beloved captain

Cole grew up at Charnock Richard FC, developing from a young player into the captain of the club's under-12 side.

Charnock Richard FC said the 11-year-old had left a lasting mark on the club after years of involvement in its junior ranks. According to the club, Cole was widely respected by teammates and coaches alike and was known for his leadership, character and enthusiasm for football.

Officials also extended condolences to Cole's parents, relatives, teammates and friends.

Football community pays emotional tributes

The news of Cole's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the football world, with coaches, teammates and supporters sharing memories of the young captain.

Coach Stuart Maddox said Cole was "always smiling, always full of energy and always wanting to learn".

Remembering the young captain, Maddox said Cole had battled bravely until the end. Similar sentiments were echoed by members of the community, who credited the 11-year-old with inspiring those around him through his resilience.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities determined that the house fire was not suspicious and was most likely caused accidentally.

Cole and his mother, Kim Leighton, before the tragedy. Image: liverpoolecho.co.uk

Source: UGC

Funeral plans announced for Cole Leighton

Cole's funeral is scheduled for 18 June 2026. Fundraising efforts have also been launched to help the family with funeral costs and to give the youngster what supporters described as a fitting farewell.

Cole Leighton's death has left his family, teammates and community heartbroken. The 11-year-old captain is being remembered for his bravery, leadership and love of football, with tributes continuing to pour in from those who knew him.

Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery dies aged 77

Briefly News also reported that Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery died at the age of 77, prompting tributes from across the rugby world.

The former Ireland captain and British and Irish Lions star was remembered as one of the greatest players of his generation. Slattery helped Ireland win the Triple Crown, toured with the Lions in New Zealand and South Africa, and was later inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Source: Briefly News