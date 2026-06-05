Lebo M opened up about how he and his former fiancée, Zoe Mthiyane, began dating, revealing that he had been working together all along

The multi-award-winning producer explained that there was a spark between him and Mthiyane, emphasising that she was and still is a "very beautiful woman"

His revelations come on the heels of the actress' explosive interview, where she picked apart her former partner's character and labelled it a narcissist

Lebo M opened up about his relationship with actress Zoe Mthiyane. Images: thereallebo_m/ Instagram, Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter

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Grammy-winning producer Lebo M has broken his silence regarding his highly publicised relationship with his former fiancée, Zoe Mthiyane. Setting the record straight on how their romance truly ignited, the legendary composer detailed their history as colleagues and the undeniable spark that brought them together.

During his podcast interview on Engineer Your Life on 4 June 2026, the composer explained that their relationship began in the professional space. Zoe Mthiyane worked closely with him as a cast member in one of his acclaimed The Lion King theatre productions in South Africa, where she played the role of Sarabi. Beyond the stage, Mthiyane had also been his studio singer for several years.

Lebo M clarified that, contrary to popular belief, he didn't chase after Zoe; they connected.

"The implication that I chased after her is false; we connected."

At the time, the two were active friends on Facebook and communicated frequently online. Their conversations eventually progressed to an in-person meeting, allowing their connection to grow much stronger.

Despite the bitter nature of their breakup, Lebo M refused to diminish Mthiyane's physical appeal or undeniable talent. Speaking candidly, he made it clear that he still holds her in high regard, both visually and professionally.

"That woman is beautiful, did you see her yesterday? Let's get that out of the way. Extremely talented, extremely beautiful," he admitted.

He further revealed that during a period of hectic international business trips, he made the conscious decision to head to Australia, where Mthiyane was staying at the time, to make their relationship official.

"Before I went to Paris, I'm going to Australia to check this out, because this conversation is serious. She came to my hotel, and we connected," he recalled.

That night in Australia turned out to be a major turning point, as it was also the very first time Lebo M met Zoe’s son, whom she shares with renowned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

Lebo M revealed that Zoe Mthiyane was one of his cast members before their relationship took off. Image: Zalebs

Source: Twitter

Zoe Mthiyane gave up "Sarabi" for love

Navigating a romance with the executive producer of your show is never easy, a reality that Mthiyane pointed out early on. Lebo M shared that she explicitly voiced concerns about how difficult it would be to date her boss, noting it could easily give the rest of the industry the wrong impression.

In response, Lebo M lightheartedly presented her with an ultimatum: either stay on the cast or step away to focus fully on their budding relationship. Mthiyane chose the latter.

"She said, 'Maybe it's best that I'm no longer on the cast.' I picked up the phone and called production to tell them to replace Sarabi," Lebo M concluded.

His revelations come hot on the heels of Mthiyane's statements on the very same podcast, where she labelled her former lover a narcissist and claimed their relationship was "toxic."

The couple were engaged in 2015, and Lebo M proposed with a custom-made ring based on Zoe's character on The Lion King.

Months after their relationship ended, Zoe revealed to News24 in 2016 that she had forgotten about herself in the romance: "A part of my soul died in our relationship," she said, reflecting on the sacrifices she made that ultimately left her feeling like a shadow of her former self.

However, while their love story ultimately dissolved into verbal lashings and legal tension, the producer remains adamant that their beginning was rooted in a genuine, beautiful connection that neither can truly deny.

Watch Lebo M's interview below.

Lebo M reveals how much Robert Marawa paid in child support

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo M dropping files on his apparent rival Robert Marawa's child support battle with their ex, Zoe Mthiyane.

Eyebrows were raised when the controversial composer revealed how much Marawa had been paying in maintenance for his son with the actress.

Source: Briefly News