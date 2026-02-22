Multi-award-winning musician and music producer Lebo M trended on social media over the weekend for his allegations against Robert Marawa

Marawa, who has a son with actress Zoe Mthiyane, fired back at the music composer's claims over his son with the actress

South Africans commented on Morake's allegations, while Marawa's fans defended him on social media

Lion King music composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M, shocked South Africans this week when he claimed that sportscaster Robert Marawa doesn't support his child.

The sports personality, who is reportedly dating Thando Thabethe, has a son with talented singer and actress Zoe Mthinyane.

Mthiyane is famously known for her previous role on SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy.

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday, 22 February 2026, that Morake accused Marawa of not supporting his son with former Generations: The Legacy, Zoe Mthiyane.

The sportscaster denied the allegation made by Morake when he was contacted by the publication. Marawa reportedly added that the music composer is bidding for attention and added that he was unaware Lebo M was financially supporting his son with Mthiyane.

MDN News also shared on its X account on Sunday, 22 February 2026, that Morake made the claims during a high-profile screening event for his new docu-reality project, Last Woman Standing, which was held in Johannesburg.

Morake reportedly alleged in a video shown to his guests that he didn’t get into a relationship to break hearts, but most women he's dated have kids from their previous relationships, and most of their baby daddies are deadbeats. It is reported that Morake also said he treats his partner’s kids as his own.

"I can tell you now, Robert was aware I was taking care of his kid, but there was not a single cent from him as a contribution,” reports the publication.

Both Morake and Marawa were previously involved with Mthiyane and have children with the actress.

Briefly News contacted Morake's pulicist Simphiwe Majola, for a comment on Sunday, 22 February 2026. There was no response at the time of publishing this article.

Social media users react to Morake's claims

@hodmudau said:

"Robert Marawa should do the honorable thing. He should file for his child's custody and see if the money he maintains the child with will be paid by the woman. Courts seem to tilt the scale towards women, but when it comes to men, it is something else. He can not be shamed like this by another man, especially Lebo M."

@YingisaniMakamu replied:

"One thing I've discovered is that failing to support a child is not always about not having money, but some are just not willing to support their children, some still want their baby mamas back, especially if the mother is broke, they use that desperation as their advantage."

@Waltz42747233 responded:

"A woman can accept R3000 for child maintenance every month, but once things go wrong, you get separated than R3k is peanuts, they want R10k every month, just saying nje ."

@THETJi1 said:

"It's possible that Robert was supporting, but she was extracting financial sympathy from Lebo. It's also possible Lebo is using the situation as a dig at both his ex and his ex's ex, which would be childish."

SA Reacts to Lebo M dumping his fiancée, Mel Ntsala after 3 months

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African music composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M, reportedly called it off with Mel Ntsala.

It was reported that the Lion King composer, who was set to walk down the aisle again, is no longer engaged to be married.

South Africans took to the blog's post to react to the Grammy-award-winner's latest marriage to Mel Ntsala.

