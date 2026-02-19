Fan-favourite House of Zwide couple Mampho and Soka will face some challenges when they finally get engaged this week

The pair trended on social media when the show shared a video of Soka popping the question to his girlfriend, Mampho

Viewers of the fashion telenovela were devastated this week when eTV cancelled the show after 5 seasons

'House of Zwide's Mampho and Soka are engaged. Images: MsNoge and Linda_Nxumalo

House of Zwide actors Linda Nxumalo and Gaisang Noge, who play the roles of Soka and Mampho, will make headlines this Friday, 20 February 2026, when they finally get engaged.

Actress Gaisang Noge recently trended on social media when she flaunted her body at the beach and shared photos on social media.

Bomb Productions recently shared a snippet of Soka proposing to Mampho on its Instagram account. TshisaLIVE reports that Soka will pop the question on Friday, 20 February 2026.

The publication adds that Noge's character will agree to marry Soka, but their relationship will take a dramatic turn when Soka feels the financial pressure to give Mampho the wedding of her dreams.

Nxumalo's character will cross the line when he steals money from his workplace, which threatens to cost him his job, his integrity, and potentially the woman he loves.

House of Zwide cancelled after 5 seasons

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Thursday, 19 February 2026, that the fashion telenovela has been cancelled.

House of Zwide fans react to cancellation

@LoraSedio said:

"I loved House of Zwide. I just stopped watching because I felt like they had lost the plot. They no longer focus on the fashion a lot. The standard of the fashion shows has dropped, ai its just a mess. I hate that this is happening to them; they had potential."

@FlakeyWhistle96 replied

"Scandal will always hurt... What an amazing show it was, and they decided to ruin it ... This is the end for eTV and me, I guess cause I was really only watching Scandal on that channel."

@ntlanetokollo wrote:

"I like that eTV is in the business of making television! If you don’t perform, you get canned, so we make way for those who have the potential to do better."

@Phumzar4 responded:

"They must just stick to two soapies with good storylines as they used to with Scandal and Rhythm City."

@KasheSetjhaba1 responded:

"Even Ithonga, it doesn't appear in the first week of March schedule, because 20:30 is Inimba."

@mmakhumoetsile replied:

"I'm going to miss Smokes & Mirrors and Scandal, though. I won't be watching eTV clearly."

'House of Zwide's Mampho and Soka's engagement is not off to a good start. Image: MsNoge

House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge shows off her body

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge surprised her fans when she shared a video of her body at the beach.

The video, which got the attention of actress Sive Mabuya and South Africans on social media, went viral on Instagram.

South Africans took to Noge's video to praise her for showing off her body and for getting over her insecurities.

