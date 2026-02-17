House of Zwide's fans recently commented on fan-favourite characters Soka and Mampho's upcoming engagement

The eTV fashion TV show recently teased Soka's proposal and Mampho's reaction on its social media accounts

Viewers of the fashion telenovela congratulated Mampho after finally finding happiness

House of Zwide's Soka (played by Linda Nxumalo), surprised fans of the fashion telenovela when he proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Mampho (played by Gaisang Noge).

Popular actress Gaisang Noge, who previously launched her real-life boyfriend, portrays the character of Mampho, who's been struggling to find love on the show.

Fans of the show predict that Mampho's baby daddy, Nkosi (played by Wanda Zuma), and her step-sister, Ona (played by Nefisa Mkhabela), will be jealous of Mampho's engagement.

This is because Nkosi's wife, Shoki Zwide (played by Shalate Sekhabi) died in a car accident, and Ona recently dumped boyfriend, Neo (played by Thato Dithebe).

The fashion telenovela shared a teaser of Soka's proposal on its Instagram account on Monday, 16 February 2026. It is unclear when Soka's proposal will be shown on the eTV show, as this is an upcoming teaser.

House of Zwide fans react to Soka's proposal

SadcNosandy Nosandy responded:

"Congratulations, I'm happy for you, Mampho."

Princess Mokoena said:

"Mampo, amen. It's high time, girl."

Papzen Inock Msimanga wrote:

"That Ona is too clever."

Destiny Mdakane reacted:

"Congratulations are in order."

Nonceba Simelane said:

"She is beautiful, yoh."

Itz Bongi Maluleka wrote:

"But I think it's a wedding month on Scandal and House of Zwide."

Lindy Duiker replied:

"Wow.... I never thought Mampho and Soka would be so solid. Congrats to our lovely newest IT couple goals."

Vusumuzi Cylvesta Ndebele responded:

"Congrats to them. Maybe ngo Onah bakithi she's gonna die."

Carolina Lana Jacob said:

"The father of your child will stop the wedding kkkkkkk."

Mpho Magdeline reacted:

"Ona is still playing hide and seek while others are getting married."

Maria Mahlangu wrote:

"Love is in the air."

Akhona Alondwe responded:

"There's going to be drama because Mampho does not like the cousin of Sokalezwe."

Thabile Thabi Mchunu said:

"Congratulations, Mampho."

Zami Zumi reacted:

"Congratulations, my daughter. Ona will get jealous."

Maziya Sitakele Ntfombikhishiwe responded:

"You never get a good man twice. Direction Ona."

Chris RM said:

"Now she has to design her own wedding clothes."

Mutshinyani Mabirimisa replied:

"I can't wait."

Israel Izzy Pule responded:

"They are my favorite couple."

'House of Zwide's Soka's proposes to Mampho. Images: MsNoge

Source: UGC

House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge shows off her body

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide actress and social media influencer Gaisang Noge recently surprised her fans when she shared a video of her body at the beach.

The video, which got the attention of actress Sive Mabuya and South Africans on social media, went viral on Instagram.

South Africans took to Noge's video to praise her for showing off her body and for getting over her insecurities.

