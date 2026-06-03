South African digital creator Wandile Dlamini took on one of Amsterdam’s most famous delicacies on 30 May 2026. The Germany-based family content creator shared an Instagram video of himself trying Hollandse Nieuwe, raw cured herring served with onions and pickles.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: thedlaminis

Source: Instagram

Mzansi watched as he struggled through every bite of the traditional Dutch dish. The pickles and onions were not the problem for Wandile. It was the intense flavour of the raw fish that had him tapping out completely.

When the north sea fights back

Wandile is known for his cross-cultural content alongside his German wife, Hadasa. Together, the couple documents their intercultural life and raises their bilingual children between two worlds.

Trying local food is very much part of that mission for him. But Dutch herring turned out to be a bridge too far.

He told his followers that the experience was still worthwhile despite the struggle. Not every food discovery becomes a new favourite, and he made peace with that.

Mzansi flooded the comments with laughter, fully behind his reaction. One person said it felt like he was battling the North Sea with every chew. Another joked that even Shaka would not have approved of what he put in his mouth.

Some followers who had been living in the Netherlands for years admitted they had never worked up the nerve to try it either. Wandile’s honest reaction gave them all the confirmation they needed.

Watch the Instagram clip here:

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Source: Briefly News